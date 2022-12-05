On November 29, KBS released new stills for its upcoming time travel and mystery drama, Run Into You.

The pictures showcased the different personalities of the four main leads - Kim Dong-wook, Jin Ki-joo, Seo Ji-hye, and Lee Won-jung.

Run Into You presents an intriguing journey where leads Kim Dong-wook and Jin Ki-joo’s characters encounter each other while time-travelling to and from different time periods. Despite having an accomplished career, the leads travel back to the year 1987 with their own motives.

Kim Dong-wook plays the character of Yoon Hae-joon, a successful anchor, while Jin Ki-woo’s character Baek Yoon-young suffers from work pressure. They are joined by Seo Ji-hye and Lee Won-jung, who play their characters Lee Soon-ae and Baek Hee-seop, respectively, in the drama.

Run Into You is set in 1987, and begins when an anchor and a writer encounter each other

In the newly released stills by KBS for the upcoming drama Run Into You, the four different characters are seen with different facial expressions, gestures, and mysterious outlooks towards life.

In the first still, actor Kim Dong-wook, who plays the character Yoon Hae-joon, is seen wearing a serious expression, making viewers ponder what they are going to face in the upcoming drama. The actor is seen wearing a gray colored Blazer showcasing him as a professional anchor in Run Into You.

In the second still, Jin Ki-woo’s character Baek Yoon-yoon is seen wearing a frightful yet shocking expression, thereby adding further to the intrigue.

Meanwhile, Lee Soon-ae and Baek Hee-seop aren’t involved the time travel, but are living in 1987 and dressed according to fashion that year.

Lee Soon-ae is wearing a cheerful smile and holding her hands over her heart as if something good has happened to her. She seems to be cheerful, easygoing, and casually dressed. Baek Hee-seop, on the other hand, doesn't seem to care much about his appearance and looks.

More about Kim Dong-wook and Jin Ki-joo

Who is Kim Dong-wook?

Actor Kim Dong-wook rose to fame and recognition after he played a supporting role in the classic Korean drama Coffee Prince. He has starred in many dramas including The Guest, Find Me In Your Memory, and You Are My Spring.

He was recently seen in the thrill, The King of Pigs, and appeared as a guest in the romance drama Sh**ting Stars.

Who is Jin Ki-joo?

Jin Ki-joo was a reporter for SBS before beginning her acting career. Since then, she has starred in many dramas. Her major career breakthrough came with her role in the romance comedy drama, Come and Hug Me.

She recently appeared in the mystery drama From Now On, Showtime! where she acted alongside actor Park Hae Jin.

The upcoming time travel drama Run Into You is set to premiere on January 4, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes