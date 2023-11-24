 "Best community notes ever?": PETA Thanksgiving commercial about turkeys gets trolled online 

A post shared by PETA about Thanksgiving is doing rounds on the internet, and it is being massively trolled. On November 23, 2023, PETA shared a post in which they shared an illustration of a family of Turkey holding hands and praying as they were about to have dinner.

In the illustration, the Turkeys were all dressed and set to have the meal of a cooked human, which was placed on the center of the table. PETA shared this post with a caption that read,

"We’re lucky turkeys would never do this to us—you don’t have to do it to them, either."

Expand Tweet

As this post was shared, it received massive criticism online, and several social media users reacted. X (formerly Twitter) also added community notes to the post, in which it was mentioned,

"Turkeys are not vegetarians. Turkeys eat mice, lizards, frogs, and just about anything they can fit in their mouth. If turkeys were larger or had the technological means to farm and eat humans, their current diet reveals they likely would."

As social media users came across this, they shared hilarious reactions. One user, @ISU_phoria, reacted to the animal rights organization's post by saying, "Best community notes ever?"

Expand Tweet

Internet users even called the animal rights organization's post factually incorrect as Turkeys are not vegetarian, and they started massively trolling the organization for it.

Social media users troll PETA's Thanksgiving post, calling it factually incorrect

Internet users got the chance to take a dig at PETA, and they reacted to the animal rights organization's post by calling them not well-read. Several people shared hilarious reactions to it and said that Turkeys would eat humans if they could.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is worth noting that the post shared by PETA has garnered 29.6 million views at the time of writing this article. This post has over 10k likes and 11k retweets.

The animal rights organization is currently conducting a ThanksVegan campaign in the US. For the campaign, they had 'Turkey showgirls' and had a glamorous event to promote a vegan Thanksgiving festival.

Expand Tweet

In 2022, the organization was trolled for sharing an illustration about Thanksgiving in which Turkeys were having a roasted human. They were brutally trolled at that time. Their post on X was shared with a caption that read,

"POV: The dinner tables turned & a family is gathering around your dead body to share why they’re thankful."

When internet users saw this post last year, they reacted by saying animals eat humans too. The animal rights organization also responded to this and said that humans can easily thrive on plants, so the exploitation of animals should be stopped.