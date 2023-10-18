Is the Human Anatomy Lego set 8K real? Viral picture sparks frenzy online 

Claims of Lego releasing a human anatomy set of 8K resolution have gone viral across social media platforms. The announcement took netizens by surprise as the popular toy company has never created building blocks of this sort. To fans’ dismay, the claim is not real. Lego is not releasing a human anatomy set in reality.

Lego is a Denmark-based toy production company best known for creating toys with interlocking plastic bricks. Fanatics can build different types of objects with bricks such as cars, planes, castles, and more with the pieces. The organization has also collaborated with different companies such as Marvel. The Marvel Lego series includes Hulk, Captain America, and Iron Man blocks among others.

X user @doxie_gay took to the social networking site to share a picture of the human anatomy set in question. One could see a large figurine of a human body, that showed the various organs. The phrase “human body” was also written on the Lego box. The X user also wrote in the tweet- “I need this.”

Expand Tweet

At the time of writing this article, the tweet had amassed over 3.4 million views. As pictures of the building set go viral, it is important to note that it is not real.

Lego is not releasing a human anatomy set

An X user @MattGrippi confirmed that the block set going viral is artificially generated. A verified Facebook page, Beyond the Brick, also shared on their account that the toy going viral is a “fan design created with AI by Riccardo Zucco.”

Expand Tweet

Facebook user Riccardo Zucco uploaded the image to the social networking site on October 15. He shared the viral picture on the Facebook group “AI Revolution- MidJourney AI, DALL-E 2, Stable Diffusion", with the caption, "Human Anatomy, Lego Set."

At the time of writing this article, the post had been shared over 4K times on Facebook.

Lego had also not released any statement about supposedly releasing a human anatomy-building set. Often times they share press releases about their upcoming releases.

Furthermore, if one observes the viral image closely, one can notice that the information provided on the box of the toy set is pixelated and illegible. If the brand had released a picture of the toy set, they would be of better quality and would not showcase such errors.

Hence, it is safe to say that the children’s favorite company is not releasing the building blocks set. Nonetheless, netizens took to the internet to share their excitement about the viral picture.

A few tweets read:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It seems like the creator of the viral image was inspired by the ongoing AI trend. For those unversed, several movie posters of Disney and Pixar releasing movies like ‘Caust, Two Girls One Cup, 1989, and Among Us, among others, have been going viral. The posters have been garnering multi-million views with fans assuming that the movie production houses are releasing the aforementioned movies.

Expand Tweet

However, it has since been proven that the posters are fake and created by using AI. It is important to verify such information with credible news outlets as netizens often spread disinformation for momentary popularity.