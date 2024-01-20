“Bet you that engine was inspected by a DEI hire”: Boeing cargo plane’s emergency landing due to engine malfunction sparks criticism online

An Atlas Air Boeing 747-8 freight airliner recently made an emergency landing at Miami International Airport after an engine failed shortly after takeoff. Flight 5Y095, an Atlas Air Boeing 747-8 cargo airliner, departed the Miami International Airport (MIA) for Puerto Rico at around 10:32 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 18.

However, it quickly developed an engine problem, returned to MIA, and landed safely within an hour, according to an Atlas Air representative.

Expand Tweet

As per the AP News, an official statement of the company claimed that stressing that the safety of the passengers is its highest priority. It further said,

"The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA".

Atlas Air also indicated that it will conduct a thorough investigation to determine what caused the problem.

On the other hand, once the video and the news of the incident were uploaded on X (formerly known as Twitter) by user @CollinRugg, internet users took to the comment section of the post to criticize the authorities and the company.

Expand Tweet

Social media users criticize a Boeing cargo plane that made an emergency landing due to its engine malfunction

Netizens criticize the plane's engine malfunctions (Image via Facebook / The Boeing Company)

A huge cargo plane was recently forced to make an emergency landing shortly after taking off from a Miami airport due to an "engine malfunction," according to an airline spokesman.

FlightAware data shows that the aircraft in question is a Boeing 747-8 powered by four General Electric GEnx engines. Throughout the flight, it never climbed over 3,800 feet. Then it was abruptly terminated at one point.

This incident took place against the stormy backdrop of Boeing's crisis, which includes the recent emergency landing of an Alaska Airlines MAX 9 airliner earlier this month.

As per ABC News, in reaction to the event, Atlas Air released a statement indicating that the flight crew followed regular protocols, resulting in a safe return to MIA.

The emergency landing of the Atlas Air cargo plane adds to Boeing's challenges in assuring aircraft safety and reliability. Such engine failures and emergency landings add to the rising global concern over airline safety.

Moreover, according to Reuters, several witnesses witnessed flames pouring from the plane's left wing. On the other hand, several viral videos on different social media platforms, like X, Facebook and YouTube, showed flames bursting out of the wing of the plane as it was in flight.

As soon as the video of the incident was uploaded on X by user Collin Rugg, netizens flooded the comment section with criticism.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Addressing the matter, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) further told Fox News Digital that its post-flight inspection found a "softball-sized hole" above the aircraft's second engine.

On the other hand, Fox News Digital reported that the aircraft landed safely, with no reported injuries. However, the precise number of the crew members on board is still unknown.

Nevertheless, Atlas will perform an inspection to establish the cause, according to sources like WSAZ.

This incident occurred during a recent issue concerning Boeing. Earlier this month, an Alaska Airlines MAX 9 aircraft made an emergency landing after taking off from Portland, Oregon, after a section of its fuselage fell off.

The matter prompted the FAA to temporarily ground certain aircraft for safety checks. The FAA further emphasized that 737-9 MAX planes with door plugs would remain grounded until an approved inspection and maintenance process satisfying safety standards was established.