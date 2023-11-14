“Noah Schnapp not gonna like this”: Melanie Martinez shows support for Palestine during concert sparks mixed reactions online

At a recent concert of her ongoing Portals tour in Manchester, Melanie Martinez showed support for Palestine by bringing the Palestinian flag to the stage. While Melanie Martinez is among other celebrities such as Gigi Hadid and Dwayne Johnson who have come to show support for Palestine, Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has sparked backlash for sharing "Zionism is S*xy" stickers amidst the ongoing conflict.

While reacting to Melanie Martinez's recent concert video, a netizen pointed out that Noah Schnapp might not like this initiative.

"She's not scared of anyone" say Netizens on Melanie Martinez's recent concert

Post the incident, many people came out to express their opinions on Melanie Martinez's initiative. While some applauded her for taking a stand for the country, others also pointed out the voice she has as a celebrity while showcasing her support amidst the ongoing crisis.

Earlier, Melanie had also signed an open letter to U.S. President Joe Biden, demanding a cease-fire in Gaza. She is among the many artists, such as Maz Jobrani, Megan Boone, and Melissa Barney who signed the letter.

According to recent footage shared on November 12, Noah Schnapp can be seen sitting among people handing stickers, "Zionism is S*xy". Schanpp is a Jew and in the wake of Hamas, the Palestinian militant group's largest attack on Israel, said that Hamas doesn't represent the Palestinian people.

He added that one either stands with Israel or with terrorism, and the choice shouldn't be a difficult one. His support was viewed as inadvertent support of Israel's siege on Gaza.

After the video surfaced online, many netizens called Noah Schnapp's actions, "disgusting" and "sick and twisted." Others also urged to boycott the TV series, Stranger Things as it returns for its final season in 2024.