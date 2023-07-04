Explained: What happened to Megan Boone's Elizabeth Keen in The Blacklist?

In the heart-pounding finale of The Blacklist's eighth season, audiences bid a bittersweet farewell to Megan Boone's iconic character, Elizabeth Keen. As Liz, she played a vital role in driving the show's primary storylines over the years.

However, her departure had fans wondering why she decided to leave the series after being a constant presence for so long. As per reports, Megan left the show to pursue other career commitments, namely starting a production company of her own, called Weird Sister.

How does Megan Boone's character die in The Blacklist?

From The Blacklist's very beginning, Megan Boone's Elizabeth Keen captivated viewers, making it the definitive role of her career.

Liz, a talented FBI profiler, started as a rookie in the pilot episode, where her path intertwined with the enigmatic criminal mastermind Raymond "Red" Reddington, portrayed by Emmy Award winner James Spader.

As the series progressed, Keen's character underwent significant changes, delving into the mysteries of her past and her connections with Reddington. Over the course of the eight seasons of The Blacklist, Liz's journey became more morally complex and multi-layered, resonating with the audience.

However, Megan Boone is now set to explore new opportunities. Before the show was renewed for its ninth season, Boone made the mutual decision with the creators to depart from The Blacklist. This early heads-up allowed the show's creators to thoughtfully craft Liz's final arc in season 8, providing a satisfying closure for her character.

In the gripping conclusion of season 8, Liz Keen's fate took a dramatic turn. Turned into a fugitive, she confronted Reddington in a life-altering moment. With Reddington being terminally ill, he requested Liz to end his life.

However, amidst hesitation, a henchman's shot left her bleeding in Red's arms, leading to her tragic demise. With Liz's death, Megan Boone's tenure with The Blacklist came to an end, marking a poignant end to an integral character.

While Boone will not return to The Blacklist, the impact of her character's shocking death continues to reverberate in season 9 and season 10, shaping the lives of other primary characters. The show's creators have ingeniously managed to maintain the element of surprise and intrigue despite her departure.

It's not uncommon for long-running TV shows to bid farewell to beloved cast members, and The Blacklist is no exception. Throughout its ten-year run, the series has seen several actors leaving the main ensemble. Among them was Ryan Eggold, who portrayed Elizabeth Keen's husband, Tom. His character met a tragic end in the eighth episode of season 5, making way for new plot developments.

Similarly, Parminder Nagra's character, CIA agent Meera Malik, experienced an early departure, leaving a lasting impact on the series. Despite the absence of some fan-favorite characters, The Blacklist's compelling storytelling and remarkable cast have continued to captivate audiences.

As viewers eagerly anticipate the Season 10 premiere, they can reflect on the impactful journey of Megan Boone's Elizabeth Keen and the enduring legacy of The Blacklist. The show has captivated audiences for years, and even with cast changes, it continues to deliver suspense, intrigue, and unexpected twists.

