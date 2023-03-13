Who plays Robert Vesco in The Blacklist season 10?

The Blacklist has given the world a lot of new stories and interesting characters over the years. Apart from the brilliant James Spader portraying Raymond 'Red' Reddington, the series boasted several interesting antagonists from the fabled blacklist. Among these blacklisters were dangerous and shrewd villains and some grey characters. But none of them were as memorable as Robert Vesco, who is played by Stacy Keach.

The Blacklist rightfully decided to bring back Robert Vesco for another ride in season 10, episode 3. Vesco was Red's mentor and friend from the past. Vesco's character and storyline are based on a real-life criminal financier of the same name. Vesco heavily influenced and inspired Red, and also managed to con him, becoming the only one to do so.

GBR 🏴‍☠️ @GBRHatRoom @nbc Having Stacy Keach as Robert Vesco in The Blacklist is pretty iconic! Then who can forget the Stewmaker and Gina Zanatakos. So many good ones in S1...hard to pick one. @nbc Having Stacy Keach as Robert Vesco in The Blacklist is pretty iconic! Then who can forget the Stewmaker and Gina Zanatakos. So many good ones in S1...hard to pick one. https://t.co/t98CmYFUAX

Vesco also appeared in multiple seasons of The Blacklist before his recent stint in the final season. He has always been one of the fan-favorite characters of the show. The third episode of the final season aired on March 12, 2023, and was titled The Four Guns.

Robert Vesco first appeared in The Blacklist season 6

Vesco is one of the criminals from Red's past who first made his appearance in season 6. A charming and smooth-talking figure, it did not take long for Stacy Keach's Vesco to become a fan-favorite character. Vesco conned Red and robbed him of all his life savings. Vesco ran off with his money, and Red never forgave him for it.

Vesco was an expert con and pulled off massive political scams in the 1970s. At one point, he robbed the Federal Communications Commission of $200,000,000. He planned to turn the heat down by donating part of the money to Nixon's ongoing campaign, but that did not work out in his favor.

So, Vesco eventually fled the country. After leaving the USA, the conman lived a glamorous life in South America, lavishly enjoying his time till his death in 2007. But this was not the end of Vesco's story.

Previously on The Blacklist, Red heard that Vesco had discovered the location of De La Cruz, a Spanish ship with treasure inside that sank in the 1700s. Vesco had also told him that if he ever found the treasure, he would go off the grid. Red began to believe that Vesco had found the treasure and had faked his death.

After telling the task force about the same, Red eventually located him in Nova Scotia, Canada. Though he was angry about Vesco stealing his life savings, Red famously went on a treasure hunt with him after the latter revealed that he knew where to find the clue trail.

After a fun quest that saw the duo reach the treasure, Vesco once again turned on Red and betrayed him.

Vesco's story surfaced again in The Blacklist season 9, where Red managed to identify him when he turned up with the pseudonym Giovanni, steward of the Supremo Priori Knighthood. Red recognized Vesco's plan and informed the task force, who finally went ahead and apprehended him.

It seemed like this would be the last The Blacklist fans would see of Vesco, but he made a recent appearance in the latest episode of the final season, much to the pleasure of all viewers. In the episode, Red sent a copy of a poisoned antique book to Vesco's cell, nearly killing him as he went through the copy. This helped Red and his team break Vesco out of prison for a sweet reunion. The two jumped on a jet at the end of the episode, where Red gifted Vesco a copy of Treasure Island, perhaps hinting at another excursion in the final season.

Episodes of The Blacklist season 10 air on Sundays at 10/9c on NBC.

