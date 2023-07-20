Beyonce Renaissance perfume: Pre-order, where to buy, price, and all we know so far

Beyonce, popularly known as Queen B, recently introduced a new perfume during her Renaissance World Tour. The Halo singer is making a comeback to the fragrance industry. She surprised her fans by publishing a cryptic page on her website on Wednesday, July 19, that hinted at a future eau de parfum.

On her website, Beyonce revealed that her first new fragrance since 2014 would soon be available. According to reports, the nameless "eau de parfum" will be sold only on Beyonce.com in the US and Canada for $160 for a 1.7-ounce bottle.

Even though there isn't much information about Beyonce's new fragrance, the official website states that pre-orders will be accepted soon.

The announcement of Beyonce's new perfume (Image via parfum.beyonce)

Beyonce hasn’t officially declared the name of her upcoming perfume yet

The announcement comes thirteen years after the release of her first perfume, Heat. It follows the singer's other unexpected revelation in May, which hinted at the creation of her hair care line.

The perfume's description also states that bottles will start shipping in November 2023 and that each purchase comes with a "special gift." Clementine and golden honey are among the bottle's opening notes. Rose absolute and jasmine sambac are the heart components, followed by Namibian myrrh and golden amber for the base notes.

The fragrance of the perfume has officially been announced (Image via Getty Image/Instagram/@beyonce)

The popstar's website states that the new scent was made in France and will be "encased in art." These two hints could suggest a connection between the fragrance and her Renaissance album. A shadowy outline of what appears to be a silver bottle with reflecting elements is shown in the teaser on the singer's website, matching the silver motif of her Renaissance album cover.

The Crazy In Love singer and her previous perfumes

Throughout the 2000s, the singer released several fragrances. Queen B last dabbled in the fragrance industry in 2014 with the release of Rise. Before that, she gave us Heat in 2010, which is still available on Amazon, and Pulse in 2011, which was her most well-known fragrance.

One of her most famous scents was Heat. Her debut fragrance was announced in December 2009 and debuted in February 2010. It featured notes of sequoia milkwood, almond macaroon, blush peach, honeysuckle nectar, and other flowers. Moreover, it has a fruity sweetness with a hint of spicy notes.

This is not the first time the singer has launched perfumes (Image via Fragrantica)

When it dries out, the spice then balances with the amber note. The peach and delicious orange notes are highly sweet and synthetic and tend to overpower the entire perfume, even though there are very strong notes of vanilla. A second version, Heat Rush, was launched after its predecessor's enormous popularity.

Queen B's other perfumes include Heat Ultimate Elixir, Midnight Heat, Heat: The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour, Heat Wild Orchid, Heat Kissed, Heat Seduction, Pulse, Pulse NYC, Pulse Summer Edition, Rise, and Rise Sheer.

However, the shocking truth is Queen B herself is allergic to perfumes. Having a fragrance line of one's own when one is sensitive to the ingredients used in making a perfume may sound strange, yet it is true. The perfumes' composition is chemically changed to ensure she doesn't have an allergic reaction.