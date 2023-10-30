"Beyond evil": Dagestan mob storms Makhachkala airport in search of Jews in series of concerning videos 

Recently, a mob in Dagestan, which is a Muslim-majority region in Russia, stormed the airport in the capital city of Makhachkala, looking for Jewish passengers arriving from Tel Aviv, Israel, reports The Guardian.

Trigger warning: This article contains sensitive and antisemitic content. Readers’ discretion is advised.

The Guardian also reported that many Jewish passengers were compelled to take shelter inside planes or hide in the airport, to avoid getting allegedly lynched by the mob.

In fact, in a series of concerning videos that have now surfaced on social media platforms, hundreds of young individuals can be seen holding Palestinian flags, placards against Israel, and crowding on the tarmac of Makhachkala International Airport, allegedly in search of Jewish passengers.

The incident has left netizens shocked, many of whom took to social media to condemn the actions of the mob, with one even called it "beyond evil."

On the evening of Sunday, October 29, authorities of Makhachkala International Airport had to shut down the premises, after a mob from Dagestan flooded in, allegedly looking for Jewish passengers who landed from Tel Aviv, Israel. As per The Guardian, the mob even managed to injure 20 people, two of whom were in critical condition.

According to the viral videos now circulated on the internet, hundreds of young men carrying Palestinian flags, chanting slogans, and holding up banners (with texts such as “We are against Jewish refugees") condemning Israel were seen entering Dagestan’s largest and only international airport, storming on the tarmac, climbing onto planes, and even trying to enter them by breaking the windows.

The Guardian reported that airline employees asked passengers arriving from Tel Aviv to stay inside the plane and also explained the situation to them. A captain announced:

“There’s an angry mob outside that doesn’t know where we’ve come from and why. It’s possible we’ll also come under attack.”

As a result, passengers, both Jewish and non-Jewish had to take refuge inside aircrafts and in isolated corners of the Dagestan airport as they feared getting attacked by the mob.

One X (formerly Twitter) user shared the news as well as one of the clippings in this regard and called the situation a “modern day pogrom.”

For those unaware, the Oxford Dictionary defines “pogrom” as a riot aimed at persecution or massacre of a particular ethnic or religious group.

Here’s how Twitteratti reacted under the comment section of @AvivaKlompas’ tweet.

As per BBC, the mob was encouraged to storm the airport after the piece of news emerged on Telegram, that a flight carrying Israeli refugees was arriving from Tel Aviv.

In fact, members of Utro Dagestan, a Telegram group that deals with antisemitic news and conspiracy theories were allegedly instructed to take over the airport, question passengers, and force them to denounce the Israeli government.

Not only that, but the group was asked to follow Israelis, capture photographs of their cars, and even jot down the addresses where they were seeking shelter. In this regard, a hotel in Khasavyurt was besieged in search of Jewish boarders. A Jewish community center in Nalchik was also burned down.

Meanwhile, the Dagestan government issued a statement on early Monday, saying that security measures were being strengthened. In fact, Governor Sergei Melikov said that the incident was “a gross violation of the law and Dagestanis empathize with the suffering of victims of the actions of unrighteous people and politicians and pray for peace in Palestine.”

As for the police, they were initially unable to limit the mob from entering the airport’s main terminal, restricted areas, and more, as the latter demanded that customs officials give them information about the Jewish passengers. However, later, the airport personnel were able to remove the mob from the premises and many protesters were arrested by the police.

The Guardian also reported that local Jewish community authorities have urged that over 800 Jewish families living across Dagestan be evacuated. As per the BBC, the airport will provisionally be closed until November 6.