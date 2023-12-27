"Bigger than Pique's career": Netizens react as Shakira statue in Colombian hometown leaves fans floored 

Shakira has been honored with a 21-foot-tall statue in her hometown, Barranquilla, Colombia. The statue was created by the artist Yino Márques, inspired by her moves on her popular track, Hips Don’t Lie.

After the statue was revealed, Shakira took to her Instagram account and posted pictures showing her parents standing beside the tall structure, among others. In the captions, the She Wolf singer talked about how her fans were instrumental in shaping her career and also spoke about her home country, Colombia.

"I'm very excited about this tribute to Colombian woman and the Barranquilleras inside and outside my land! 🇨🇴❤️", part of the caption read.

As the news about Shakira’s statue went viral, the netizens were also left stunned and ecstatic, as one social media user also hilariously commented and said:

"This statue is bigger than Pique's career," referring to Gerald Pique, the singer's longtime boyfriend.

For those unaware, Gerald Pique, a former Spanish footballer, and Shakira were in a relationship for 11 years before they announced their separation in 2022.

Social media users comment as the Hips Don't Lie singer unveils her new statue in Colombia. (Image via Twitter)

Shakira is known for her electrifying songs such as Waka Waka, Hips Don’t Lie, Whenever, Wherever, Beautiful Liar, and many more. She has won numerous awards, like the prestigious Grammy Award, multiple times. Moreover, she has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide and has a follower count of 90 million on Instagram.

Social media users go gaga as Shakira unveils the picture of her statue in Colombia

Unveiled on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, the singer's statue stands tall at 6.5 meters, which translates to 21.3 feet. The inscription on the base of the statue reads:

“A heart that composes, hips that do not lie, an unmatched talent, a voice that moves masses and bare feet that march for the good of childhood and humanity."

Fans of the singer welcomed the honorary dedication, reacting to the news on social media platforms. Recently, apart from the statue, Shakira was also honored by Spotify ahead of Tuesday. The music platform started a campaign after #ShakiraDeservesADay was trended by Shakira's Colombian fans on social media, as per People magazine. Thus, September 29 has been selected as #ShakiraDay to honor the Latin artist's musical talents.

Apart from this, the streaming app also called her the No. 1 most-streamed female Latin artist in Spotify history. As the picture of her new statue went viral, social media users shared their reactions.

As the singer posted the image of her statue, it wasn't just social media users who congratulated her. Many celebrities poured in their congratulatory messages for the singer.