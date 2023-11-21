“She’s getting off easy to me”: Shakira’s $7M fine to avoid possible prison sparks mixed reactions online

Shakira, the Columbian singer and songwriter has paid a €7.3 million ($8.2 million) fine for a settlement with Spanish prosecutors in a tax fraud case, just as her trial was about to begin, as per the BBC.

The pop star was accused of not paying $15.8 million in tax in Spain between 2012 and 2014, as per the Associated Press. She appeared in court this Monday, November 20, 2023, and said "yes" to confirm her acknowledgment of six counts of failing to pay the Spanish government. The prosecutors originally wanted to put the singer in prison for eight years and fine her €23.8 million ($26 million) if found guilty, as per BBC.

The Hips Don't Lie singer had initially denied all wrongdoing but reportedly chose to settle "with the best interest of my kids at heart," as per CBS. Netizens are now reacting to the reduced fine and sentence.

Shakira settling Spanish tax fraud case leaves netizens divided

Shakira was accused of failing to pay more than €14.5 million - about $15.8 million - in income taxes between 2012 and 2014, a period when prosecutors alleged that she was living in Spain but listing her official residence in America. Her lawyers, in turn, had argued that up until 2014, most of her income came from international tours and that she spent most of her time outside of Spain.

According to the Spanish tax code, a person who resides in the country for at least six months and a day, or 183 days in one given year is liable to pay taxes to the Government.

As per BBC, the prosecutors issued a document in July that alleged she had bought a house in Barcelona in 2012. The house was reportedly used as a family home for her and her then-partner, Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué. They share two sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

Speaking about the accusations, the singer told Elle magazine in July:

"The Spanish tax authorities saw that I was dating a Spanish citizen and started to salivate. It's clear they wanted to go after that money no matter what."

On November 20, 2023, Shakira appeared at the High Court of Justice of Catalonia in Barcelona to admit the charges against her and agreed to pay the amount owed in full and an additional fine, as per the prosecutors. According to CNN, the singer paid €17.5 million ($19 million) which was the amount composed of the taxes she owed plus interest.

In addition, she paid a fine of €7.3 million ($8 million) and received a suspended three-year sentence. As per CBS, the prosecutors had asked for a sentence of more than eight years in prison if the singer was convicted on all six counts of tax fraud. However, the settlement included that she would avoid going to prison if she paid another fine of 432,000 euros ($472,000) in exchange, which she did.

The trial was called off after just eight minutes of what was supposed to go on for weeks and would have included more than 100 witnesses. Shakira said in a statement provided by her public relations:

"I have made the decision to finally resolve this matter with the best interest of my kids at heart who do not want to see their mom sacrifice her personal well-being in this fight. I need to move past the stress and emotional toll of the last several years and focus on the things I love, my kids, and all the opportunities to come in my career."

Netizens gave their opinions about Shakira's exception from prison and reduced fine. While some seemed pleased, others were not on board with this decision.

Shakira currently lives on a waterfront property near Miami Beach Florida with her two sons. Piqué and Shakira announced their split in June 2022 after 11 years together.