Where does Shakira live? $7 million tax evasion scandal explained 

Shakira is facing tax evasion charges for the second time in Spain. On Tuesday, September 26, Spanish tax authorities and prosecutors alleged that she defrauded the state of €6.7 million ($ 7.1 million) in 2018, as per the Associated Press.

As per Marca, following her separation from Gerard Pique, the Hips Don't Lie singer moved into her mansion on North Bay Road Drive near Miami Beach. Prior to that, she was living in Barcelona.

Barcelona prosecutors have alleged that the celebrity used an offshore company based in a tax haven to avoid paying the tax on her 2018 income, as per USA Today.

The singer is also facing a different tax charge for which she is supposed to be tried in Barcelona on November 20, 2023. According to Fox News, authorities alleged that based on her expenditures, she was supposed to pay taxes during 2012-14 in Spain even though she lived in the Bahamas.

Spanish authorities file new tax charges against Shakira

Shakira is under fire over multiple tax evasion charges. According to Barcelona prosecutors, the Latin American singer owed the state €6.7million ($7.1million) in 2018. She neglected to declare millions in advance payments for her El Dorado World Tour, among other payments, as per BBC.

According to Reuters, the singer's legal team was not informed of the new charges. However, Spanish network RTVE stated that the Hips Don't Lie singer was made aware of the charges at her home in Miami. The singer's legal team has said that they are "focused on preparing for the trial for the 2012-14 fiscal years, which will begin on Nov 20," as per Reuters.

According to Robb Reports, Shakira lives in her waterfront property near Miami Beach Florida that holds six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half baths. The area covers about 9,125 square feet and is valued at $11.648 million, as per Marca.

The Barcelona prosecutors stated that since the singer was living in Barcelona with footballer Gerard Pique in 2018, she was required to tax all her international revenue there. As per BBC, the authorities alleged that the 46-year-old instead moved "her money to companies domiciled in countries with low taxation and high opacity."

The investigation against the new alleged tax fraud started in July, however, the charges were not made public until this Tuesday, September 25, 2023.

The Colombian singer and songwriter has not given any official comments on the matter yet.

Shakira's previous tax fraud charges

The Latin American singer is set to appear in court in Barcelona on November 20, for previous charges of tax evasion. As per Forbes, the Spanish authorities stated that Shakira lived in Barcelona for half of the duration between 2012 and 2014, but failed to pay the taxes for that period amounting up to $15.4 million.

The Waka Waka singer did not accept a plea deal, and hence is obligated to appear in court in November. Her legal team has maintained that she did not owe any taxes to Barcelona since her official residence was in the Bahamas at the time.

A representative of Shakira gave a statement to Fox News Digital in July, saying:

"Shakira has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer, and faithfully following the counsel of PriceWaterhouse Coopers, a prestigious and globally recognized tax firm."

They also spoke about the Spanish authorities, adding:

"Unfortunately, the Spanish Tax Office, which loses one out of every two lawsuits with its taxpayers, continues to violate her rights and pursue yet another baseless case. Shakira is confident that her innocence will be proven by the end of the judicial process."

The prosecutors, however, have requested that the singer be sentenced to a period of eight years and two months and in addition pay a fine of approximately $25 million.

The Columbian singer and Gerard Piqué split up in June 2022 after 11 years together, as per Us Weekly. They have two children - the couple welcomed their son, Milan, in January 2013 followed by Sasha in January 2015.