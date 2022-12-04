BIGHIT MUSIC releases 10+ unseen photos on Jin's 30th birthday

BTS' label BIGHIT MUSIC revealed a bunch of never-before-seen pictures of Jin, aka Kim Seok-jin, in honor of his 30th (international age) birthday, which was celebrated on December 4, 2022.

The behind-the-scenes photos highlight some of Jin's most memorable moments from the previous year, in which he made his debut as a solo artist. The majority of the images are from his solo shoots for The Astronaut and the viral fishing song Super Tuna, which was released on his birthday in 2021.

Apart from the artist's work-related picture, BIGHIT specifically released two photos of the singer attending VIP film premieres earlier this year, perhaps hinting at the Moon singer's debut as an actor in the coming years. Moreover, actor Kim Nam-gil and others from the Korean film industry have already expressed their interest in working with Seokjin in the event of his debut.

Jin's behind-the-scenes pictures prove his "Worldwide Handsome" status

Jin for The Astronaut concept photo shoot

Seokjin and his tiny astronaut Wootteo

Designing the iconic Super Tuna T-shirt

Seokjin at the White House in Washington D.C.

Seokjin during Yet to Come Music video shooting

Jin at J-Hope’s Jack in the Box listening Party

At the Hunt film premiere

On the set of his mini-series Druken Truth

Seokjin at the Yet to Come Busan concert stage

Soundcheck ahead of the Busan concert

Another Film Premiere, this time for Emergency Declaration

Sunny day on the Astronaut set

With sunglasses on the set of BTS' Proof Live

BTS' Jin hosts a chaotic birthday live on Weverse

As this year marks Seokjin's last birthday before he begins military service, he made sure to celebrate it with ARMY. The Astronaut singer hosted a Weverse live to interact with fans on his special day.

Though the eldest member of BTS began broadcasting wearing birthday hats and a sash, he quickly became frustrated and removed them. Before beginning the celebration, he took a hilarious dig at Jungkook, complaining that he never does anything special for him on his birthday.

He then asked the staff to sing for him and made a birthday wish. When group member Jimin joined the live stream, the birthday boy repeated the entire process for him. The Filter singer asked what Seokjin wanted for his birthday, to which he replied that the BTS members have stopped giving each other birthday gifts because it's tiresome to find gifts for each of them every year.

At the same time, he showed ARMYs the gift J-Hope gave him last year, a bicycle seat mounted on a pedestal. The singer admitted that he can't sit on it and doesn't know what it is or how to use it. The 30-year-old said he had forgotten about his birthday and only remembered when J-Hope called him at midnight and sang The Astronaut.

The Moon singer ended the live stream on a chaotic note, unexpectedly karate-chopping his cake rather than using a knife to cut it. The video of his hilarious stunt quickly went viral on the internet, with many fans praising him for "skills."

