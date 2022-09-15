How did Bill Pearl die? Tributes pour in as former Mr Universe and bodybuilding legend passes away at 91

Popular bodybuilder Bill Pearl passed away on September 14 at the age of 91. The news was disclosed on his official social media account by his wife Judy. His latest post featured the news of his demise with his biography and the caption started with:
“Bill Pearl… A Life Well Spent.”
Detailed information on his funeral shall be disclosed soon.
Bill Pearl’s cause of death explored
While paying tribute to Pearl, his wife did not reveal the exact cause of death. However, she mentioned that his Parkinson’s disease defeated him. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2016.
Additionally, in April 2022, the bodybuilder also got into mower accident where the mower fell on top of him. News of the accident was also shared on his Facebook page.
Following the incident, he initially suffered a compression fracture on his T-10 Vertebrae along with a few other problems. However, a neck fracture was also found a few days later.
Everything known about Bill Pearl
Born on October 31, 1930, Bill Pearl initially joined the US Navy and was posted at the San Diego Naval Air Station. He used to work out at Leo Stern’s Gym, who was also a bodybuilder and later became Pearl's mentor.
Pearl competed in two local contests in 1952 and four in 1953, emerging victorious in both of them. He was even awarded the titles of Mr America and Mr Universe. He continued to compete from 1956 to 1971, participating in 11 contests and winning 9 of them.
Bill later gained recognition for being able to defeat bodybuilders like Frank Zane, Reg Park, Dave Draper, and Sergio Oliva. He gave posing and strongman exhibitions in various countries. His strongman acts would feature blowing up hot water bottles, bending tent spikes, breaking chains, and tearing license plates.
He operated two of his gyms in California and became a pure vegetarian when he was 39. He used to consume dairy products and eggs and the benefits of the same have been mentioned in his book, Getting Stronger: Weight Training for Sports.
Pearl wrote an exercise book, Getting Stronger: Weight Training for Men and Women and his next book was titled Keys To The Inner Universe. This was followed by his question-and-answer columns in the bodybuilding magazines, MuscleMag International and Muscle Builder.
He then published his autobiography, Beyond the Universe: The Bill Pearl Story, in 2003 with co-author Kim Shott.
He was a mentor and trainer to many professionals during 1980s and received the Arnold Schwarzenegger Classic Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004. He was featured in the documentary, Challenging Impossibility, in 2011.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Bill became a famous name all these years for being a flawless bodybuilder. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his death.
His survivors include his wife Judy. As mentioned earlier, details about his funeral have yet to be announced.