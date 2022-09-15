How did Bill Pearl die? Tributes pour in as former Mr Universe and bodybuilding legend passes away at 91

Popular bodybuilder Bill Pearl passed away on September 14 at the age of 91. The news was disclosed on his official social media account by his wife Judy. His latest post featured the news of his demise with his biography and the caption started with:

“Bill Pearl… A Life Well Spent.”

Detailed information on his funeral shall be disclosed soon.

Bill Pearl’s cause of death explored

While paying tribute to Pearl, his wife did not reveal the exact cause of death. However, she mentioned that his Parkinson’s disease defeated him. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2016.

Additionally, in April 2022, the bodybuilder also got into mower accident where the mower fell on top of him. News of the accident was also shared on his Facebook page.

Following the incident, he initially suffered a compression fracture on his T-10 Vertebrae along with a few other problems. However, a neck fracture was also found a few days later.

Everything known about Bill Pearl

Born on October 31, 1930, Bill Pearl initially joined the US Navy and was posted at the San Diego Naval Air Station. He used to work out at Leo Stern’s Gym, who was also a bodybuilder and later became Pearl's mentor.

Pearl competed in two local contests in 1952 and four in 1953, emerging victorious in both of them. He was even awarded the titles of Mr America and Mr Universe. He continued to compete from 1956 to 1971, participating in 11 contests and winning 9 of them.

Bill Pearl was a professional bodybuilder and athlete (Image via bigleemurali/Twitter)

Bill later gained recognition for being able to defeat bodybuilders like Frank Zane, Reg Park, Dave Draper, and Sergio Oliva. He gave posing and strongman exhibitions in various countries. His strongman acts would feature blowing up hot water bottles, bending tent spikes, breaking chains, and tearing license plates.

He operated two of his gyms in California and became a pure vegetarian when he was 39. He used to consume dairy products and eggs and the benefits of the same have been mentioned in his book, Getting Stronger: Weight Training for Sports.

Pearl wrote an exercise book, Getting Stronger: Weight Training for Men and Women and his next book was titled Keys To The Inner Universe. This was followed by his question-and-answer columns in the bodybuilding magazines, MuscleMag International and Muscle Builder.

He then published his autobiography, Beyond the Universe: The Bill Pearl Story, in 2003 with co-author Kim Shott.

He was a mentor and trainer to many professionals during 1980s and received the Arnold Schwarzenegger Classic Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004. He was featured in the documentary, Challenging Impossibility, in 2011.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Bill became a famous name all these years for being a flawless bodybuilder. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his death.

𝕁𝕒𝕜𝕖 - 𝕊𝕥𝕒𝕪ℍ𝕦𝕟𝕘𝕣𝕪 🇬🇧 #Freedom @StayHungryPT RIP Bill Pearl. An absolute legend who outside of bodybuilding circles was never that well known. But had an immense physique imo well ahead of his time and ahead of many of his peers. Too many these days go for bulk at the expense of shape, lines, proportion. End up blocky! RIP Bill Pearl. An absolute legend who outside of bodybuilding circles was never that well known. But had an immense physique imo well ahead of his time and ahead of many of his peers. Too many these days go for bulk at the expense of shape, lines, proportion. End up blocky! https://t.co/qwwfyvoCg3

Diane Midnight 🤷‍♀️ @PSU_rose Bodybuilding legend Bill Pearl has died. Here is his wife’s announcement. All-around great person on so many levels. RIP. Bodybuilding legend Bill Pearl has died. Here is his wife’s announcement. All-around great person on so many levels. RIP. https://t.co/BKKeD2nhNp

Rob Oviatt @RobOviatt1 RIP Bill Pearl. Bodybuilding Legend. Oldest man to ever win Mr. Olympia, at age 42. For the last 50 years of his life he worked out daily at 4am in a barn on his farm he converted into a gym. We met in Houston in 1982. As humble as they come. Had him speak at OSU to our athletes. RIP Bill Pearl. Bodybuilding Legend. Oldest man to ever win Mr. Olympia, at age 42. For the last 50 years of his life he worked out daily at 4am in a barn on his farm he converted into a gym. We met in Houston in 1982. As humble as they come. Had him speak at OSU to our athletes. https://t.co/T0Gt6eFPQs

Rubén González @RUGODA

🏋️‍♂️🤵‍♂️ 🏅🤴

RIP Bill Pearl aged 91, 5X Mr. Universe

Bill Pearl Passes Away at 91.

#bodybuilder Nick's Strength and Power🏋️‍♂️🤵‍♂️🏅🤴RIP Bill Pearl aged 91, 5X Mr. UniverseBill Pearl Passes Away at 91. #RIP The five-time Mr. Universe winner and the 1974 "World's Best-Built Man of the Century" passed away peacefully in his home, according to his wife, Nick's Strength and Power👑🏆🏋️‍♂️🤵‍♂️🔥💪💪🏅🤴RIP Bill Pearl aged 91, 5X Mr. UniverseBill Pearl Passes Away at 91. #RIP The five-time Mr. Universe winner and the 1974 "World's Best-Built Man of the Century" passed away peacefully in his home, according to his wife, #bodybuilder https://t.co/rnvtGoDZBF

Shawn Stone @ShawnSt08888418 And now we lost the king. RIP Bill Pearl. A true gentleman and class act And now we lost the king. RIP Bill Pearl. A true gentleman and class act https://t.co/S15xmhFZNj

Daniel Richter | StrengthLog @strengthlogapp Bodybuilding legend Bill Pearl passed away today, 91 years old.



Here’s a pic from sometime in his prime, I’m guessing in the 1950s. Such a great physique!



RIP Bodybuilding legend Bill Pearl passed away today, 91 years old. Here’s a pic from sometime in his prime, I’m guessing in the 1950s. Such a great physique!RIP https://t.co/u8zK4WPWo9

ha🅱️🅱️y white @mrhabbersons Rip Bill Pearl



(Also have his shoulder book)



Highly recommend for anyone with an interest in lifting. Rip Bill Pearl(Also have his shoulder book)Highly recommend for anyone with an interest in lifting. https://t.co/nn2KEIo7Gm

Bill Keyes @KeyesBill #physique #Strongman Sad to advise that the legendary Bill Pearl has passed away. 7 weeks shy of his 92nd birthday. Mr America, 4-time Mr Universe, strongman stunt practitioner, and above all a gentleman and man of integrity. RIP, my friend. #bodybuilder Sad to advise that the legendary Bill Pearl has passed away. 7 weeks shy of his 92nd birthday. Mr America, 4-time Mr Universe, strongman stunt practitioner, and above all a gentleman and man of integrity. RIP, my friend. #bodybuilder #physique #Strongman https://t.co/to7ijSZqGm

Lenny Moreno @Lrm1215 Legendary bodybuilder Bill Pearl 1971 NABBA Mr. Universe passed away RIP Legendary bodybuilder Bill Pearl 1971 NABBA Mr. Universe passed away RIP

His survivors include his wife Judy. As mentioned earlier, details about his funeral have yet to be announced.

