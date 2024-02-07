"Billie Lee literally lives in my house right now": Ariana Madix drops bombshell in Vanderpump Rules After Show

Ariana Madix became the talk of the town after she made an unexpected comment about her living situation during the Vanderpump Rules After Show, which aired on January 30, 2024, on Bravo's YouTube channel. She stated that she believes former cast member Billie Lee is currently residing in the home Madix owns with her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval.

"I think Billie Lee literally lives in my house right now by the way," Madix said.

Billie Lee appeared in seasons 6 and 7 of Vanderpump Rules and received criticism from fans after she seemingly supported Tom when he reportedly cheated on Ariana. The recent development revolving around Lee promises to stir up controversy in the ongoing saga.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix believes Billie Lee resides in the home she shares with Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval announced their split in early 2023. In a discussion about her current life after the end of her nine-year relationship with Sandoval, Madix candidly claimed that she believes former cast member Billie Lee is living in her house. When asked if she had proof, she did not provide further details.

Billie Lee was a prominent Vanderpump Rules cast member in seasons 6 and 7, known for her outspoken activism. Having closely interacted with Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval in the past, Lee's return to the periphery via this comment grabbed the attention of fans.

As per US Weekly, she was also reportedly spotted at Sandoval and Madix's home on February 1, 2024, after Vanderpump Rules After Show aired. As of this writing, neither Tom nor Billie Lee have commented on their living situation after Ariana's remarks.

Ariana Madix recently took legal steps to resolve the issue surrounding the duo's house

The relationship between Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix is a central storyline in Vanderpump Rules. Their relationship, spanning several years, ended in a public breakup after Tom was found cheating with VPR star Rachel Leviss.

The aftermath of their split has been a recurring theme in Vanderpump Rules, with the shared ownership of their house becoming a focal point of their post-breakup interactions.

The battle over the house the duo owns together has been ongoing and Ariana earlier appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna and said:

"I've been on the phone with a real estate agent. And I would like to sell that house and move somewhere, own my own place on my own, and start my new life."

Earlier this year, she took legal steps to resolve the situation, seeking a partition by sale of the property, as per the E! Online. This means that she wanted a judge to order to duo to sell their home and divide the proceeds. However, Tom labeled Ariana's suit "petty" when he appeared on Nick Viall’s The Viall Files podcast on January 30, 2024, stating:

“Ariana is making it out to be that me wanting to keep the house is a psychopath move, but it’s not. She’s like, 'Oh, he gave me a sh*t offer. I gave her an offer of $3.1 million. We bought our house for $2.05 [million]. … I gave her an offer to buy her out.”

Ariana's recent comments about Billie Lee piqued fans' attention and they are now eager to see how the situation unfolds and impacts the relationships and storylines in the upcoming episodes of the show.

