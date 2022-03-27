Billlie cancels Inkigayo performance over member Suhyeon's health issues

Rookie group Billlie canceled their inkigayo performance as member Suhyeon was experiencing undisclosed health issues.

The agency, Mystic Story, issued a public statement on March 27 via the group's official fan cafe, writing,

"We regret to inform you that member Suhyeon will be unable to attend today's SBS 'Inkigayo' and offline/online fansign schedules due to a health issue. Billlie will not be appearing on SBS Inkigayo, and Suhyeon will not be present at the 5:30 PM offline fansign or the 8 PM online fansign."

They added that their current focus is Suhyeon’s speedy recovery and treatment and they will be keeping her healthy and safe as a priority. The agency closed the statement after asking for fans’ understanding.

Billlie will go ahead with fansign schedule as planned

The offline fansign and online video call event will go as planned with the exception of Suhyeon.

Suheyon has been experiencing health issues for a while now. The singer opted to sit out of March 26's video call as well due to health issues.

billlie files @BILLLIEFILES first siyoon sits out of video calls yesterday, then sheon and the members talk about their health, and now suhyeon will be absent from the entire fansign today mystic story please open your eyes and realize it’s time to slow down or completely end ginga minga yo promotions! first siyoon sits out of video calls yesterday, then sheon and the members talk about their health, and now suhyeon will be absent from the entire fansign today mystic story please open your eyes and realize it’s time to slow down or completely end ginga minga yo promotions!

The girl group made its debut on November 10, 2021, with the extended play The Billage of Perception: Chapter One. The group first debuted with Moon Sua, Suhyeon, Haram, Tsuki, Siyoon, and Haruna as members. Sheon was added as the seventh member later on.

They made their first comeback with their second EP, The Collective Soul and Unconscious: Chapter One, which was released on February 11. The EP featured the lead single GingaMingaYo (The Strange World), which was released on February 23. The album went on to become the group's highest selling release.

More about Suhyeon

Suhyeon originally appeared on MNET’s survival show Produce 101. She was also one of the finalists on MIXNINE, however did not get to make her debut. She made her acting debut in the drama Girls' Generation 1979 the same year. In 2020, she joined Mystic Story and made her debut as the main vocalist of Billlie.

Fans took to Twitter to express their worries over Suhyeon's health. They wished her a speedy recovery.

Some fans believe Suhyeon’s poor health is the result of overworking. They wish for their schedule to be cleared up so the members can take some rest.

