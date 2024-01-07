Billy Joel live at Seattle's T-Mobile Park: Everything to know

In a catchy announcement that spread all over Seattle, Live Nation dropped the news that the iconic Billy Joel will be rocking T-Mobile Park for just one night this summer. The Piano Man joining the city's concert lineup comes after big names like Beyonce and Taylor Swift took the stage in 2023.

Billy is gonna be playing at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Friday, May 24, 2024. It's going to be his first show in Seattle in like eight years. When Billy Joel puts on a concert, he can go for up to three hours, playing about 20 songs and doing an encore.

With the upcoming event, along with the NHL Winter Classic, baseball's All-Star Game and a FIFA World Cup Soccer Match coming up, Seattle is about to make a big impression on the national stage and bring in some serious cash.

Seattle prepares for the iconic Billy Joel live show

Jeff Trisler from Live Nation is stoked for Billy Joel's arrival, which marks the start of T-Mobile Park's summer concert series. The big boss is hoping that this concert series will bring some good vibes to the folks living nearby.

Trisler said:

“Billy Joel! The Piano Man!”

Catie Griggs, T-Mobile's top boss in the business department, talked about how great the concert will prove to be for the community, saying that it could help cut down on crimes like theft and violence.

The concert might help lower crime rates in Seattle (Image via Kindel Media on Pexels)

Griggs said:

"We’re coming off of a year where because we had such an incredible event over the summer with the All-Star Game, we didn’t get the opportunity to do this."

The SODO Business Improvement Area pointed out that having more people walking around before and after concerts helps make the area safer, discouraging vandalism.

Billy Joel's Seattle concert will help boost the economy

For the local businesses, the concerts aren't just about the music. They're about boosting sales too. Erin Goodman from SODO BIA recognized that the lively atmosphere during events deters criminals, making the neighborhood safer overall.

Businesses around the stadiums see a huge boost in earnings when there are concerts. Cone and Steiner General Store made two or three times their usual sales during the Taylor Swift show.

According to Visit Seattle's data, it seems that downtown hotels make a killing on days when there are concerts at Lumen Field. These events bring in loads of cash and prove that the entertainment and hospitality industries go hand in hand.

Where and how to get tickets for Billy Joel's live concert in Seattle?

Book tickets for the Billy Joel Seattle show via Live Nation (Image via Sebastian Ervi on Pexels)

As everyone gets more excited about Joel's show, tickets will be available for purchase by fans starting on Friday, January 12, at 10 a.m. PT.

Follow these simple steps to book your tickets:

Visit Live Nation's official website at LiveNation.com.

Navigate to the event page for Billy Joel's concert.

Select the desired number of tickets and seating preferences.

Complete the online purchase process by providing the necessary information.

Once the transaction is successful, you will receive confirmation details via email.

Ensure to check the terms and conditions, including any COVID-19-related guidelines, before making the purchase.

This is an unmissable chance for fans to grab their spot at the concert in T-Mobile Park, guaranteeing a night full of classic tunes and an electric vibe.

Joel coming to Seattle is not only a big deal for the music scene, but it's also going to bring a ton of excitement and boost the economy and culture of the city.