Birmingham hospital shooting: Suspects at large as 2 killed over an altercation at a restaurant

On Monday, September 4, officials reported a shooting at a Birmingham hospital. According to Forbes, the shocking incident was sparked by a fight at a restaurant, which led to five people sustaining gunshot wounds. After the victims were transported to the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital, the car carrying the suspected shooters reportedly followed them.

The shooters launched a second attack in the ensuing chaos. Following the incident, officials verified that the suspects killed two people and wounded three others.

Trigger warning: This article concerns gun violence and homicide, the reader's discretion is advised

The Birmingham Police Department is presently investigating the shooting as of September 5. As the probe is in its early stages, officials have not released the names of the suspects or confirmed the motive behind the shootings. Forbes noted that the shooters are currently at large.

Birmingham Hospital was placed on lockdown following the shooting

In the early hours of Monday, shots were reportedly fired following an altercation at the Aria Restaurant and Lounge on the 900 avenue of Fifth Avenue North. The Alabama News stated that the shooting left five people injured.

In the wake of the restaurant shooting, a private SUV transported three of the injured victims to the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital. Two other women were reportedly taken to the hospital in a second private car. However, at least two suspects followed the victims before firing on them a second time outside of the hospital.

After the suspected gunmen fled the scene, the Birmingham hospital was promptly placed under lockdown. There were attempts to treat the victims, but two died due to their severe wounds. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office confirmed that 33-year-old Chaveda Willis was pronounced dead at 2:30 am. A second woman, 24-year-old Markiezia Atkins, died at 2:55 am.

In an interview with local news sources, Birmingham police officer Truman Fitzgerald said that he believed the attack was targeted. However, due to the brazen nature of the shootings, several victims may have been innocent people unknown to the killers.

According to WBRC, Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond acknowledged the shocking incident in an official statement.

Chief Thurmond said:

"As a result, we have two women whose lives were cut entirely too short. Two families were destroyed, and three other victims will have to live with the scars of this senseless violence for the rest of their lives. The vast majority of our citizens want a safer, better Birmingham, yet we continue to have a small group who can only resolve conflict by gunfire."

Officials have released no further details about the shootings.