"Black Adam really did a number on this man"- Twitter in stitches as Dwayne Johnson announces plans of doing serious movies

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, became one of the biggest stars following his highly successful career in wrestling. From comic to action roles, Johnson has portrayed a range of characters in his blockbuster-filled career, but now the actor is looking for more serious roles.

Dywane Johnson, who is set to appear in Benny Safdie's A24-produced drama, told Variety that he did not want to do any more blockbuster films that served little purpose other than making money. He also spoke about how he wanted more humanity in the films he wanted to be a part of. Elaborating on this, the veteran actor said:

“I’m at a point in my career where I want to push myself in ways that I’ve not pushed myself in the past. I’m at a point in my career where I want to make films that matter, that explore a humanity and explore struggle [and] pain.”

This has amused fans to a great extent, with many coming forward on social media platforms with memes and jokes about Dwayne Johnson and his recent decision to shift gears in acting.

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about The Rock (Image via X)

How are fans reacting to Dwayne Johnson's latest announcement?

While Dwayne Johnson has no shortage of fans across the globe, he is perhaps not an actor people think of when they think of serious roles. But many actors have changed trajectories late in their careers and to very good effect.

With his recent failure as DC’s Black Adam and an upcoming A24 film that is surely deviant from commercial dramas, it seems that Johnson has decided to rethink the direction of his career and is now more open to different kinds of films.

"I’m at this point in my career where I want more. And I don’t mean I want more box office. I mean I want more humanity. And that is why Benny Safdie is the perfect, collaborative, hungry partner for me,” Johnson said.

Fans are still having a good laugh about this, but it may all change if Johnson manages to put up a convincing performance in Safdie’s upcoming film.

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about The Rock (Image via X)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about The Rock (Image via X)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about The Rock (Image via X)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about The Rock (Image via X)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about The Rock (Image via X)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about The Rock (Image via X)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about The Rock (Image via X)

When this film premieres, it will surely be a very different role we will see Dwayne Johnson in. Moreover, the actor will likely continue doing similar and meaningful movies following that. From now on, it will be an interesting journey to witness.