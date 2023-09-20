"Black don't crack": Paul Wall ethnicity debate ensues as new look sparks hilarious reactions online

Texas-based American rapper and DJ Paul Wall recently had the internet shook with his unrecognizable appearance. The 42-year-old former Swishahouse rapper performed alongside country music star Louis TheSinger during the halftime at the Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans game at the 2023 NFL on Sunday, September 17.

Shortly after the Texans lost to the Colts by 20-31, Paul took to TikTok on Monday to extend his condolences to the Houston Texans’ fans. The rapper appeared on screen with his short gray hair parted to the side along with a gray beard, taking several fans by surprise as they could barely recognize him.

While everyone loved his new look, many went on to joke about how his accent did not match. Several people pointed out that despite being white, Paul spoke in an accent that is quite generic among rappers from the African-American ethnicity. However, they added that his new greying look appeared too white to synchronize with the accent.

One person commented on The Shade Room’s Instagram post on the same, saying, “Black don’t crack”, referring to how it is a common belief that Black people get fewer to almost no wrinkles compared to white people, as they age, therefore sarcastically implying that the absence of wrinkles on the rapper's face really meant that he is black.

Paul Wall's new look sends fans into a hilarious debate about his ethnicity. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Paul Wall's greying look has netizens amused

Though Paul is white, his rap style being similar to that of homegrown Black artists, has often led people to tie him to the African-American community. Moreover, Paul Wall's wife, Crystal Wall, is Black, and the rapper is also known to advocate for "Black Lives Matter."

All these reasons combined, fans of the Sittin' Sideways rapper were amused when they saw his latest greying appearance. Some also claimed that he was probably using a TikTok filter where one looks old. Several of his fans joked that he was a Black man appearing to be white.

Paul's new look sends fans into a hilarious debate about his ethnicity. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Paul's new look sends fans into a hilarious debate about his ethnicity. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Paul's new look sends fans into a hilarious debate about his ethnicity. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Paul's new look sends fans into a hilarious debate about his ethnicity. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Paul's new look sends fans into a hilarious debate about his ethnicity. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Paul's new look sends fans into a hilarious debate about his ethnicity. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Paul's new look sends fans into a hilarious debate about his ethnicity. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Paul's new look sends fans into a hilarious debate about his ethnicity. (Image via X/@Arby’s Stan Account)

Paul's new look sends fans into a hilarious debate about his ethnicity. (Image via X/@Arby’s Stan Account)

Paul's new look sends fans into a hilarious debate about his ethnicity. (Image via X/@Arby’s Stan Account)

Paul Wall shared that he had fun during the Texans vs. Colts game on Sunday

In his TikTok post on Monday, Paul Wall exclaimed how much fun he had at the Texas game the previous day. He continued:

“Tough loss, definitely a tough loss, but man did we have fun in that sweep bro, let me tell you. I walked all over that stadium.”

The rapper went on to say that he must have walked about ten miles on Sunday just by crossing one side of the stadium to the other. Paul Wall also mentioned his performance with Louis TheSinger during halftime where they had to go out to the field from downstairs.