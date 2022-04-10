"Secret sister": Fans joke about Brie Larson's role in Vin Diesel's Fast 10

Vin Diesel's Fast 10 cast recently recruited a new member and it has become a hot topic of discussion for all Fast and Furious fans over the internet. Brie Larson is set to join yet another huge franchise. Netizens have already started speculating her possible role in Fast 10, one such being, the 'secret sister' of Diesel.

Doog @Doog_919 @CultureCrave Lemme guess, she’s the long lost sister of Vin Diesel that turns into an assassin? @CultureCrave Lemme guess, she’s the long lost sister of Vin Diesel that turns into an assassin?

Loz @LaurenceJack @DiscussingFilm Just watch, her character will show up in a dream sequence as “the vehicular Goddess of speed” to remind Dom about the importance of family and being fast & furious @DiscussingFilm Just watch, her character will show up in a dream sequence as “the vehicular Goddess of speed” to remind Dom about the importance of family and being fast & furious 😂

Vin Diesel, a cornerstone of the Fast & Furious series, announced in an Instagram post that the Marvel Cinematic Universe actress will join the upcoming Fast 10.

Justin Lin will helm Fast & Furious 10, which is expected to hit theaters on May 19, 2023. Diesel will reprise his role as Dom Toretto, along with Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, and Charlize Theron as Cypher.

Fans' reaction to Brie Larson joining the Fast 10 cast

Vin Diesel recently shared a picture of him alongside Brie Larson actress and revealed that the latter has joined the cast of Fast & Furious 10.

Surprisingly, Larson had previously shown interest in joining the franchise. According to reports, the actress said:

"Please, please tell everybody I would of course want to be in a Fast & Furious movie. I'm obsessed. I love them. I think they're so good. They're so fun. And they've made me appreciate cars."

She added:

"I'm down to play new characters and whatever. Whatever it takes, but I'm very down for a crossover moment. I think you've tapped into something that is a true love of mine, so I would be so down."

However, it seems that fans have taken the liberty to respond to the announcement in their own unique way, by tweeting hilarious jokes about it.

N4S @CrimsvnLoco @CultureCrave Let me guess she's a long lost sister that dom hasn't seen in 20 years and she's a spy and works for cipher and by the end of the movie she will rejoin dom on the good team. @CultureCrave Let me guess she's a long lost sister that dom hasn't seen in 20 years and she's a spy and works for cipher and by the end of the movie she will rejoin dom on the good team.

Eric Z @ericzeb1982 $10 Bucks Brie Larson is playing Brian O'Conner's Sister in Fast 10. $10 Bucks Brie Larson is playing Brian O'Conner's Sister in Fast 10.

Some people think Larson will play the role of Brian O'Conner's secret sister, and there is a chance that they may be right about it after all.

Meet the other superhero actors joining the Fast 10 cast

Jason Momoa and Daniela Melchior joined the stellar ensemble of Fast and Furious 10 earlier this year, adding to the list of comic book stars who have entered the Fast & Furious franchise. Momoa plays Aquaman in the DC Universe and Daniela Melchior portrays Ratcatcher II in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad.

Gal Gadot, John Cena, Kurt Russell, Michael Rooker, Idris Elba, and Djimon Hounsou are among the franchise members who have portrayed superhero roles in the Marvel and DC universe.

Vin Diesel's Fast 10 will be the second last chapter and ultimately conclude the Fast Saga with an 11th film, which will also be directed by Lin.

