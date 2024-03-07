BLACKPINK Lisa's look for Louis Vuitton after party stuns fans: "I love that dress"

On March 5, 2024, BLACKPINK Lisa attended the Louis Vuitton fashion show for the Paris Fashion Week. For the show, she wore an exquisite black and silver ensemble. Several other A-listers, including Stray Kids' Felix also attended the show.

Her visuals from the show, as well as her after-party look amazed her fans. She adorned herself with the Louis Vuitton ensemble from the Cruise Collection 2017, showcasing a colorful and vibrant allure at the after-party. The ensemble was designed with intricated design and several cutouts, underscoring the cultural influences of the brand.

Several fashion publications posted the after-party look of the K-pop idol and her followers showcased overwhelming remarks for her. An X user named @ahgalili commented,

Several other fans have shared other remarks regarding this look, which are etched below.

Fans swoon over the after-party LV dress of BLACKPINK Lisa

Recently, BLACKPINK Lisa has shared several fashion moments that made her a global fashion icon. At the Paris Fashion Week, she combined shorts with a jacket, exuding a bold allure. She chose a pair of glossy black shorts and paired it with an off-white long jacket. The jacket was designed with multicolor floral embellishment, which she left unbuttoned.

Under the jacket, the white crop top was visible, showcasing her diverse fashion preferences. She paired black boots with transparent tights and a chunky pendant to augment the bold look. Her Chinese fringes covered her forehead while the side bangs cascaded over her ears.

While this ensemble made her fans fall in love with it, her after-party looks created charm as well. She chose the ensemble from Louis Vuitton's Cruise Collection 2017 at the after-party on March 5, 2024, underscoring its refreshing and colorful allure.

The ensemble was structured with a cutout design, making it an intricate design. Nicolas Ghesquière blended modernity and topicality through this collection, expressing cultural richness.

BLACKPINK Lisa embraced the half-sleeve dress designed with a big cut-out at the center. Through it, the white dress was visible. The layer with black, red, and powder blue tints seamlessly complimented the white inner. Two cut-outs at the front section display the creative prowess of the brand while the asymmetric fringes at the hem rounds off the look.

BLACKPINK Lisa paired a black boot with the ensemble and matched a white Louis Vuitton bag with it. Her bangs effortlessly flaunted through her face. Fans loved this ensemble too and shared their perception throughout social media.

Recently, BLACKPINK Lisa announced her fresh endeavor of LLOUD on February 7, 2024, which confirmed that she had not renewed the contract with YG Entertainment. However, other members of the band shared their future endeavors as well.