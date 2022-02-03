×
Create
Notifications

BLACKPINK Lisa’s resemblance to Aaradhya Bachchan has the internet shook

BLACKPINK&#039;s Lisa and Aaradhya Bachchan (Images via @lalalalisa_m and @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb/Instagram))
BLACKPINK's Lisa and Aaradhya Bachchan (Images via @lalalalisa_m and @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb/Instagram))
Afreen Khan
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 03, 2022 09:30 PM IST
News

The internet has found a doppelganger of BLACKPINK Lisa’s in Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of noted Indian actress and Miss Universe Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. K-pop idols are known for their incredible visual appeal and talent, so when fans find a lookalike, it’s difficult for them not to shake up the internet.

A week ago, a fan account of the celebrity child shared a video of the 10-year-old singing Maa Tujhe Salaam and Saare Jahaan Se Achcha (patriotic songs) in front of the Indian flag to celebrate Republic Day. The clip soon attracted eyeballs as Indian BLINKs started calling her a younger version of Lisa.

Indian BLINKs find an uncanny resemblance between BLACKPINK rapper and Aaradhya Bachchan

Aaradhya Bachchan has been in the spotlight almost all of her young life. However, she’s now enjoying a different type of attention ever since fans found her to resemble one of K-pop’s most influential female idols.

The celebrity child’s fan account @aaradhyaraibachchanofficial on Instagram, often mistaken as the real account, posted a video of the her performing patriotic songs in celebration of India's Republic Day.

The short hair and bangs with her big, deer-like eyes made Indian BLINKs notice the resemblance. As fans came across the uncanny similarity, the account even posted multiple collages of BLACKPINK's Lisa and Aaradhya Bachchan a day later. The post garnered a huge response as it attracted BLINKs, leaving sweet comments for both the celebrities.

Comments under the post (Screenshot via @aaradhyabachchanofficial/Instagram)
Comments under the post (Screenshot via @aaradhyabachchanofficial/Instagram)
Comments under the post (Screenshot via @aaradhyaraibachchanofficial/Instagram)
Comments under the post (Screenshot via @aaradhyaraibachchanofficial/Instagram)
Comments under the collage post (Screenshot via @aaradhyaraibachchanofficial/Instagram)
Comments under the collage post (Screenshot via @aaradhyaraibachchanofficial/Instagram)
Comments under the collage post (Screenshot via @aaradhyaraibachchanofficial/Instagram)
Comments under the collage post (Screenshot via @aaradhyaraibachchanofficial/Instagram)
Is it just me or do ya guys also think Lisa and aaradhya look alike..... https://t.co/ZuwKbkxgPo
Wait why Aaradhya Bachan looks like Lisa https://t.co/GvVlnejKyE
Aaradhya Bachchan really looks like Lisa....and idk what to think about ....
Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya dances to patriotic songs, fans call her ‘carbon copy’ of Lisa from BLACKPINK. via @htshowbiz A new video of Aaradhya dancing to a medley of patriotic songs was shared online. Fans think she resembles Lisa from the K-pop group BLACKPINK. https://t.co/kRZJCZ7Mf2
Aaradhya Bachchan’ (Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s 10 yo daughter) look-alike in Lisa from BLACKPINK https://t.co/BSrRjjnHN9

Though the resemblance is currently garnering a wider reception, some fans had recognized Aaradhya Bachchan and BLACKPINK's Lisa resemblance to each other back in 2019 itself, and they voiced it on Twitter too. Aaradhya's facial features matched Lisa's surprise citizens back then as well.

Is it just me or does Aishwarya rai's daughter aaradhya look like a mini blackpink Lisa? I mean LOOK https://t.co/Qsm0jGBZii
Someone told me that Aaradhya bachchan, the daughter of Aishwarya Rai bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan looks like Lisa from BLACKPINK and now I just can't!!! Ahsjsksmdsjdjd#BLACKPINK https://t.co/vArzTcTVQS
lolol it just hit me that Aaradhya Bachchan looks like a little brown version of Lisa from blackpink

Who is Aaradhya Bachchan?

Aaradhya Bachchan is a popular Bollywood star kid who hails from one of the biggest families in the industry. She is the daughter of former Miss Universe and Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Aaradhya's grandparents are none other than Amitabh Bachchan, a legendary Bollywood actor who shaped the movie industry and iconic actress Jaya Bachchan.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी