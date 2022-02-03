BLACKPINK Lisa’s resemblance to Aaradhya Bachchan has the internet shook

The internet has found a doppelganger of BLACKPINK Lisa’s in Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of noted Indian actress and Miss Universe Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. K-pop idols are known for their incredible visual appeal and talent, so when fans find a lookalike, it’s difficult for them not to shake up the internet.
A week ago, a fan account of the celebrity child shared a video of the 10-year-old singing Maa Tujhe Salaam and Saare Jahaan Se Achcha (patriotic songs) in front of the Indian flag to celebrate Republic Day. The clip soon attracted eyeballs as Indian BLINKs started calling her a younger version of Lisa.
Indian BLINKs find an uncanny resemblance between BLACKPINK rapper and Aaradhya Bachchan
Aaradhya Bachchan has been in the spotlight almost all of her young life. However, she’s now enjoying a different type of attention ever since fans found her to resemble one of K-pop’s most influential female idols.
The celebrity child’s fan account @aaradhyaraibachchanofficial on Instagram, often mistaken as the real account, posted a video of the her performing patriotic songs in celebration of India's Republic Day.
The short hair and bangs with her big, deer-like eyes made Indian BLINKs notice the resemblance. As fans came across the uncanny similarity, the account even posted multiple collages of BLACKPINK's Lisa and Aaradhya Bachchan a day later. The post garnered a huge response as it attracted BLINKs, leaving sweet comments for both the celebrities.
Though the resemblance is currently garnering a wider reception, some fans had recognized Aaradhya Bachchan and BLACKPINK's Lisa resemblance to each other back in 2019 itself, and they voiced it on Twitter too. Aaradhya's facial features matched Lisa's surprise citizens back then as well.
Who is Aaradhya Bachchan?
Aaradhya Bachchan is a popular Bollywood star kid who hails from one of the biggest families in the industry. She is the daughter of former Miss Universe and Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.
Aaradhya's grandparents are none other than Amitabh Bachchan, a legendary Bollywood actor who shaped the movie industry and iconic actress Jaya Bachchan.