BLACKPINK Lisa’s resemblance to Aaradhya Bachchan has the internet shook

The internet has found a doppelganger of BLACKPINK Lisa’s in Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of noted Indian actress and Miss Universe Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. K-pop idols are known for their incredible visual appeal and talent, so when fans find a lookalike, it’s difficult for them not to shake up the internet.

A week ago, a fan account of the celebrity child shared a video of the 10-year-old singing Maa Tujhe Salaam and Saare Jahaan Se Achcha (patriotic songs) in front of the Indian flag to celebrate Republic Day. The clip soon attracted eyeballs as Indian BLINKs started calling her a younger version of Lisa.

Indian BLINKs find an uncanny resemblance between BLACKPINK rapper and Aaradhya Bachchan

Aaradhya Bachchan has been in the spotlight almost all of her young life. However, she’s now enjoying a different type of attention ever since fans found her to resemble one of K-pop’s most influential female idols.

The celebrity child’s fan account @aaradhyaraibachchanofficial on Instagram, often mistaken as the real account, posted a video of the her performing patriotic songs in celebration of India's Republic Day.

The short hair and bangs with her big, deer-like eyes made Indian BLINKs notice the resemblance. As fans came across the uncanny similarity, the account even posted multiple collages of BLACKPINK's Lisa and Aaradhya Bachchan a day later. The post garnered a huge response as it attracted BLINKs, leaving sweet comments for both the celebrities.

💜HeLLeNe💜OT7💜BLINK @girlwithluv_15 Is it just me or do ya guys also think Lisa and aaradhya look alike..... Is it just me or do ya guys also think Lisa and aaradhya look alike..... https://t.co/ZuwKbkxgPo

unosarah @unosarah1 Wait why Aaradhya Bachan looks like Lisa Wait why Aaradhya Bachan looks like Lisa https://t.co/GvVlnejKyE

YeahMe⁷ @YeahMeeeee Aaradhya Bachchan really looks like Lisa....and idk what to think about .... Aaradhya Bachchan really looks like Lisa....and idk what to think about ....

A new video of Aaradhya dancing to a medley of patriotic songs was shared online. Fans think she resembles Lisa from the K-pop group BLACKPINK. Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya dances to patriotic songs, fans call her ‘carbon copy’ of Lisa from BLACKPINK. via @htshowbiz A new video of Aaradhya dancing to a medley of patriotic songs was shared online. Fans think she resembles Lisa from the K-pop group BLACKPINK. Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya dances to patriotic songs, fans call her ‘carbon copy’ of Lisa from BLACKPINK. via @htshowbiz A new video of Aaradhya dancing to a medley of patriotic songs was shared online. Fans think she resembles Lisa from the K-pop group BLACKPINK. https://t.co/kRZJCZ7Mf2

International Lilie Alliance @LALISAXYOU Aaradhya Bachchan’ (Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s 10 yo daughter) look-alike in Lisa from BLACKPINK Aaradhya Bachchan’ (Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s 10 yo daughter) look-alike in Lisa from BLACKPINK https://t.co/BSrRjjnHN9

Though the resemblance is currently garnering a wider reception, some fans had recognized Aaradhya Bachchan and BLACKPINK's Lisa resemblance to each other back in 2019 itself, and they voiced it on Twitter too. Aaradhya's facial features matched Lisa's surprise citizens back then as well.

kitty ✨💕🌸 @AlsoCursed Is it just me or does Aishwarya rai's daughter aaradhya look like a mini blackpink Lisa? I mean LOOK Is it just me or does Aishwarya rai's daughter aaradhya look like a mini blackpink Lisa? I mean LOOK https://t.co/Qsm0jGBZii

#BLACKPINK Someone told me that Aaradhya bachchan, the daughter of Aishwarya Rai bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan looks like Lisa from BLACKPINK and now I just can't!!! Ahsjsksmdsjdjd Someone told me that Aaradhya bachchan, the daughter of Aishwarya Rai bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan looks like Lisa from BLACKPINK and now I just can't!!! Ahsjsksmdsjdjd#BLACKPINK https://t.co/vArzTcTVQS

monisha. 🌿 @m_scissorhands lolol it just hit me that Aaradhya Bachchan looks like a little brown version of Lisa from blackpink lolol it just hit me that Aaradhya Bachchan looks like a little brown version of Lisa from blackpink

Who is Aaradhya Bachchan?

Aaradhya Bachchan is a popular Bollywood star kid who hails from one of the biggest families in the industry. She is the daughter of former Miss Universe and Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Aaradhya's grandparents are none other than Amitabh Bachchan, a legendary Bollywood actor who shaped the movie industry and iconic actress Jaya Bachchan.

