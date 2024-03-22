BLACKPINK reportedly gearing up for group activities, as per the latest reports by YG Entertainment

In a recent report by YG Entertainment, it was disclosed that BLACKPINK is gearing up for group activities. This news comes as a glimmer of hope to fans who have been eagerly anticipating the group's return to the music scene.

YG Entertainment, the powerhouse behind the K-pop girl group, released a statement regarding the group's future endeavors. It was revealed that the company had signed an exclusive contract with the quartet in December of the previous year, investing significant signing-on fees into securing the group's commitment.

The past year has been a rollercoaster for BLACKPINK and their fans, known as BLINKs. With the expiration of their previous contracts in August, there were concerns about the group's future as individual members explored other options for their solo careers.

However, after months of negotiations, YG Entertainment finally confirmed the renewal of the group's activities in December 2023. The anticipation surrounding the group's return has been palpable, and the recent business report for YG Entertainment, released by the Financial Supervisory Service on March 21, sheds light on the company's plans.

BLACKPINK is purportedly preparing for collective endeavors

According to a spokesperson from YG Entertainment, the four-member group is expected to engage in a wide range of activities in the future, with preparations for their group activities already underway.

As per a spokesperson from YG Entertainment, who talked to Korean news outlet Naver, discussions were held regarding the company's upcoming plans, which include BLACKPINK and their new group, BABYMONSTER. It was stated:

“BLACKPINK is expected to engage in a wide range of activities in the future. They also explained that preparations for BLACKPINK’s group activities are underway.” (as per Google translations)

The report also provides insights into the financial aspects of the How You Like That group's renewal. Netizens analyzed the data and deduced that YG Entertainment had allocated substantial funds for the group's contract renewal, signaling their commitment to the group's continued success.

In December 2023, the label announced the successful negotiation of exclusive group contracts for all four members. However, while the decision was made to continue group activities, each member pursued solo endeavors outside of the company.

In December 2023, Jennie from Blackpink unveiled her new venture, Odd Atelier (OA), via Instagram. Soon after, Lisa announced her solo label, LLOUD, in February, aiming to showcase her artistic vision. Joining them, Jisoo initiated her project, Blissoo. While Rose's next move is unclear, speculation suggests she might pursue a similar path as her bandmates.

The K-pop group remains a formidable force in the music industry, as evidenced by their highly successful world tour, 'Born Pink,' which concluded in September 2023. The tour attracted a staggering 1.8 million attendees and generated impressive sales figures.

Even without individual exclusive contracts, the group's activities are expected to yield substantial profits for YG Entertainment and its members.