Model Allissa Shin reportedly stabbed at the airport by BLACKPINK Rosé’s toxic fan

On March 18, Instagram model Allissa Shin uploaded stories stating that she was stabbed at the airport by someone who claimed to be BLACKPINK Rosé’s fan.

(Trigger warning: Graphic images, blood, and cyberbullying)

The model uploaded screenshots of a chat between two Instagram users, where one was first inciting the other to cut their wrists open and then stab the model. In another image, the user said they “did it” themselves and sent “proofs” of blood on the floor.

Allissa Shin came into the limelight when she gained attention for her uncanny resemblance to BLACKPINK’s Rosé. The K-pop idol and the model resemble each other, from outfits to hairstyles, leading many toxic fans to bully her.

Instagram model Allissa Shin takes to Instagram to call out the alleged BLACKPINK fan who stabbed her

Allissa Shin was the victim of targeted hate from some BLACKPINK fans, threatening her for copying their idol. The cyberbullying went as far as stalking her workplace and sending her death threats. She has spoken up about the constant horrifying abuse. The harassment got out of control recently when a fan stabbed her at the airport after hours of stalking.

The model took to Instagram stories and posted messages the attacker had sent to another user. The messages clearly showcased that the accused initially wanted someone else to do her bid for “thinking she [Allissa Shin] can get on a plane at a private airport.”

Messages inciting violence against the model (Image via @allissashin/Instagram)

The accused even sent pictures of the plane inside and outside, confirming that she was stalking the model. The accused then sent graphic images of the aftermath to the other user, saying that she “did it,” which referred to stabbing the model.

Aftermath of the situation (Image via @allissashin/Instagram)

Graphic images sent as "proof" (Image via @allissashin/Instagram)

In the last story, Allissa Shin expressed how terrified she has been and how it’s not easy for her to “ignore the haters” as they’re capable of bigger things than only harmful text messages. She explained the after-effects of cyberbullying, stating that it has led her to call the police multiple times. She added that she is scared of walking alone and that the bullying has even crept into her social life.

Allissa Shin talking about the physical abuse (Image via @allissashin/Instagram)

Meanwhile, the comments section of her recent posts were filled with supportive comments and apologies on behalf of the toxic fan.

However, Allissa Shin is not the only celebrity who has been on the receiving end of death threats and cyberbullying. New York-based Yuki Mago, a Filipina model, received threatening messages for her resemblance to BLACKPINK’s Thai rapper, Lisa, in June 2020.

