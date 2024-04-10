On April 10, 2024, Roseanne Park MBE, better known as Rosé from BLACKPINK, was spotted at the Gimpo International Airport in South Korea before embarking on a journey to Tokyo, Japan, for an event hosted by Tiffany & Co.

The On The Ground singer also engaged in cheerful banter with media personnel present at the airport, as seen in a video shared on X by @record211.

The media representative was seen questioning Rosé about the caption of her latest Instagram post on her handle, @roses_are_rosie, featuring the Dazed Korea x Rimowa collaboration.

Alongside striking images flaunting her newly-curled hairstyle, the caption read:

"These new Rimowa colours are getting me intensely excited for the summer. I hope you all enjoy these, and I hope you’re all ready for the summer (with me..♡)."

This caption sparked speculation among fans regarding the idol's upcoming plans for the summer season, with many guessing it could entail a new album, single, or even a potential label announcement, akin to her fellow BLACKPINK members.

Translated by a user on X, @roseannepics, a media person asked the singer if her Instagram post's mention of summer was a spoiler. Rosé, seemingly flustered, playfully dodged the question with a quick:

"summer... oh, summer.. see you soon."

This cryptic response further fueled curiosity among fans about Rosé's anticipated endeavors for the upcoming summer months.

BLACKPINK member Rosé sported Tiffany bling at the airport as she left for Tokyo

For her trip to Tokyo, Rosé chose a classic airport outfit: a simple white t-shirt with classic blue denim jeans and her trademark brown trench coat. She complemented her ensemble with accessories from Tiffany & Co., including a selection of bracelets, Tiffany Lock earrings, and an exquisite Tiffany Edge Bypass ring.

Rosé's Tokyo trip is in conjunction with her role as an ambassador for Tiffany & Co., a luxury jewelry retailer, a position she attained in April 2021. This collaboration adds to her portfolio of ambassadorial roles, which include brands like Yves Saint Laurent and RIMOWA, a luxury luggage manufacturer.

BLACKPINK Rosé and her collaborations with the brands

The K-pop sensation is elevating her status to that of a fashion icon, having been appointed as the global ambassador for a luxury jewelry retailer in April 2021. She has also served as an ambassador for various other esteemed brands, including Yves Saint Laurent.

The BLACKPINK idol garnered attention through her latest collaboration with Rimowa in a photoshoot for DAZED KOREA magazine, released on April 8, 2024. Notably, the standout aspect of this shoot was Rosé's distinctively curled hairstyle, a departure from her previous looks.

On the professional front, following her departure from YG Entertainment for solo endeavors in December 2023, Rosé has been actively engaged in various events and photoshoots.

While the Gone singer has yet to unveil her plans in the realm of music, she recently participated in I-LAND 2's signal song, Final Love Song. Moreover, she teased a new song earlier this year by sharing images from a recording studio.

The BLACKPINK star is reported to be in the process of establishing her own independent label for solo promotions.

If these reports hold, she will become the fourth and final member of the quartet to launch her label, following in the footsteps of Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo, who have established their own companies named ODD ATELIER, LLOUD, and BLISOO, respectively.