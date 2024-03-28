BLACKPINK's Rosé to reportedly sing I-LAND 2's signal song Final Love Song produced by THEBLACKLABEL

On March 28, News 1 reported that BLACKPINK vocalist Rosé will reportedly lend her voice to the signal song Final Love Song for Mnet's upcoming reality show I-LAND 2 N/a. The I-LAND sequel will follow the journey of 24 girls as they compete to debut in a K-pop girl group, set to create a new trend in the global music scene.

On the same date, the official social media page of the program dropped a captivity teaser introducing the producers behind the song. The song is produced by THEBLACKLABEL founder and popular K-pop producer Teddy, along with producers VVN and 24.

This has increased anticipation among fans and netizens as this would mark Rosé's first solo comeback in three years. The BLACKPINK member is, however, yet to confirm the reports regarding the song.

BLACKPINK's Rosé to reportedly sing I-LAND 2 theme song Final Love Song produced by music producers from THEBLACKLABEL

On March 28, South Korean media reported that the BORN PINK singer is set to sing the signal song for the upcoming sequel of I-LAND. I-LAND 2 is a K-pop survival show where 24 female contestants will compete with each other to prove their skills to be a part of a girl group under THEBLACKLABEL.

This season is a collaboration between Mnet and THEBLACKLABEL where trainees will participate to debut under the label. Notably, the song is produced by Teddy who is behind some of the highly popular BLACKPINK songs like DDU-DU DDU-DU, How You Like That, Kill This Love, Shut Down, and many more.

Rosé made her solo debut in 2021 with her mini album -R- featuring two tracks On The Ground and Gone. Both songs on her album were produced by producer Teddy. If the reports are confirmed, then this would be her first solo music release following her debut album release.

Rosé's solo activities

Previously, Rosé shared a 20-second clip from her unreleased track Vampirehollie on Instagram Broadcast channel on her 27th birthday on February 11, 2024. She also asked fans for suggestions for her fandom name.

In January, YG Eentertainment agency confirmed that Rosé decided to end her solo exclusive contract with the agency along with her bandmates. Notably, Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa established and launched their solo labels BLISSOO, OA, and LLOUD, respectively.

Fans and netizens are therefore eagerly waiting for the singer to launch her solo agency. Moreover, she had previously asked fans to wait a little more and look forward to her solo endeavors.

I-LAND 2: N/a is set to premiere on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 8:50 pm Korean Standard Time. The signal song Final Love Song is scheduled to be released on Thursday, April 4 at 6 pm Korean Standard Time.