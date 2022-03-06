BLACKPINK's Jennie shows her love to Lee Jung-jae of 'Squid Game' by sending him a Jentle Garden Box

The BLACKPINK and Squid Game worlds collided again as Lee Jung-jae posted a video of him receiving the Jentle Garden Box from K-pop idol Jennie. The veteran actor uploaded a time-lapse of him opening the box with a short and sweet ‘Thank you’ in the caption. Fans of both the internationally-famous group and the show were pleasantly surprised.

The ‘Jentle Garden’ box is a collaboration between the BLACKPINK member and the brand Gentle Monster. Both Jennie and Lee Jung-jae took over the internet months ago when he uploaded a selfie with the K-pop superstar, only for it to later be revealed as a screenshot from a video.

Squid Game X BLACKPINK again: Jennie sends her ‘Jentle Garden’ box to Lee Jung-jae

Social media was yet again abuzz with BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae dominating the conversation. The latter received the Jentle Garden Box, which is reportedly only sent to people close to the K-pop star. The veteran actor opened the huge lavender box to much surprise and even posed at the end with Gentle Monster’s signature white-rimmed sunglasses that came with it.

Although each box includes the same things, which are a pair of Gentle Monster sunglasses and a big bouquet, Jennie personalizes each box by addressing the person and signing her autograph. On the gift for Lee Jung-jae, Jennie wrote a simple, “To, Lee Jung-jae sunbaenim (senior).”

The personalized Jentle Garden Box (Image via @from_jjlee/Instagram)

The K-pop idol sending a gift to the actor had fans more excited due to personal reasons. BLACKPINK guest-starred on the famous Korean variety show Knowing Bros as part of the group’s promotions in 2020, much before Squid Game was even released (September 2021).

Jennie shared that her name was inspired by one of the iconic roles that the actor played in his early days. She revealed that her mother was, and still is, head-over-heels for Lee Jung-jae. His role in Sandglass as Baek Jae-hee left such a strong impression on Jennie’s mother that she had decided to name her to-be-born as ‘Jae-hee’ if it were a boy.

After knowing Jennie’s mother was blessed with a girl, she tweaked ‘Jae-hee’ to ‘Jen-ie’ as it sounded almost the same. The K-pop idol also had the opportunity to relay this to the Squid Game actor, who loved the story too.

Gee 💐 @DoyenneJennie Jennie’s mom went from being a fan of Lee Jung Jae naming her daughter Jennie after one of his characters, Jae Hee, now Jennie is friends with him with LJJ taking a selfie and posting it on his ig 🥺 their faces tho haha Jennie’s mom went from being a fan of Lee Jung Jae naming her daughter Jennie after one of his characters, Jae Hee, now Jennie is friends with him with LJJ taking a selfie and posting it on his ig 🥺 their faces tho haha https://t.co/2Qf0W6T2T3

JENNIE 🤍💐 @jenniedebuts

"My mom is big fan of you, that's why I'm Jennie"



This is such a cute interaction 🥺 mulmishimhae @caencae



“btw..you know,,she’s blackpink jennie..it’s..umm..i mean…to sit close with her is just..”



“Then she came to me first and said “my mom is big fan of you, that’s why I’m Jennie” Lee jeong-jae sounds bit nervous when he recalls meeting with jennie“btw..you know,,she’s blackpink jennie..it’s..umm..i mean…to sit close with her is just..”“Then she came to me first and said “my mom is big fan of you, that’s why I’m Jennie” Lee jeong-jae sounds bit nervous when he recalls meeting with jennie 😹 “btw..you know,,she’s blackpink jennie..it’s..umm..i mean…to sit close with her is just..”“Then she came to me first and said “my mom is big fan of you, that’s why I’m Jennie” https://t.co/BZBmcaXA5f Jennie to Lee Jung Jae:"My mom is big fan of you, that's why I'm Jennie"This is such a cute interaction 🥺 twitter.com/caencae/status… Jennie to Lee Jung Jae:"My mom is big fan of you, that's why I'm Jennie" 😭This is such a cute interaction 🥺 twitter.com/caencae/status…

Knowing how the Korean superstars were connected for a while, it was only a matter of time before Jennie sent the Jentle Garden Box to her mother’s icon, Lee Jung-jae. Meanwhile, the four-member group might soon make a comeback as labelmate Jeon Somi accidentally leaked an unreleased song on her Instagram live.

