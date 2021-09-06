BLACKPINK's Lisa drops tracklist for solo debut LALISA

BLACKPINK Lisa's solo debut album LALISA inches closer day by day and BLINKs definitely can't wait for it.

On September 5 KST, YG Entertainment released the highly-anticipated tracklist for LALISA. As per the poster, the album consists of two songs designed with bold, gold letters, showcasing the glorious concept of the album.

BLACKPINK Lisa's LALISA album tracklist revealed

Lisa's first single album, LALISA, features two songs and instrumentals of both. The title song is named the same as the album, while the other song is titled 'MONEY'.

'LALISA' is written by TEDDY, Bekuh BOOM and composed by the same duo, with the addition of 24. As for 'MONEY' Bekuh BOOM collaborated with Vince for the lyrics, while the song is composed by the lyricists along with 24 and R.Tee.

The poster shows an extreme close-up of half of Lisa's face, with her sharp eyes piercing through the screen. She's seen wearing a black helmet that shines bright on top.

Check out the tracklist reveal poster below:

Lisa is the third member to embark on a solo debut from BLACKPINK. The first was Jennie, with her album titled 'SOLO', and the second was Rosé, with her album titled '-R-'. Meanwhile, the group's eldest, Jisoo, is currently filming her first drama titled 'Snowdrop'.

YG Entertainment sure knows how to make each member shine at their individual solo activities as each of the albums have a personal touch to their albums.

Lisa's LALISA has already broken records for being the fastest K-pop female artist to reach 100k and 300k pre-order sales on Ktwon4U's charts. The record was previously held by Rosé, a fellow BLACKPINK member. This goes on to show the unparalleled power their loyal fandom BLINKs have, and how eager they're to receive content from their favorite groups.

That's not all. Lisa even personally participated in helping design her album, which comes in magnificent black and gold versions. Along with a regular CD album, it also has a KiT album, and a Vinyl album.

Here's how BLINKs are reacting to the gorgeous LALISA tracklist poster:

LALISA will be released on September 10, 2021 at 1:00 pm KST.

