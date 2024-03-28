BLACKPINK's Rosé to reportedly sing I-LAND 2's signal song Final Love Song produced by THEBLACKLABEL

BLACKPINK member Rosé will reportedly sing the signal track Final Love Song for the K-pop girl group survival show I-LAND 2. The vocalist will reportedly lend her voice to the theme song of Mnet's upcoming reality show, which will form a K-pop girl group that is set to create a new trend in the global music scene.

On March 28, KST, the program's official social media page dropped a captivating teaser introducing the producers behind the song. The song is produced by THEBLACKLABEL founder and popular K-pop producer Teddy, and producers VVN and 24 will also join.

This has increased anticipation among fans and netizens as this would mark her first solo comeback in three years. The BLACKPINK member is yet to confirm the reports regarding the song.

On March 28, South Korean media reported that the BORN PINK singer is set to sing the signal song Final Love Song for the upcoming sequel to I-LAND. I-LAND 2 is a K-pop survival show in which 24 female contestants compete with each other to prove their skills and join a girl group under THEBLACKLABEL.

This season is a collaboration between Mnet and THEBLACKLABEL, in which potential trainees will participate. Notably, the song is produced by Teddy, who is behind some of the highly popular BLACKPINK songs like DDU-DU DDU-DU, How You Like That, Kill This Love, Shut Down, and many more.

Rosé made her solo debut back in 2021 with her mini album, R, featuring two tracks, On The Ground and Gone. Both songs on her album were produced by Teddy. If the reports are confirmed, this will be her first solo music release following her debut album release.

Rosé's solo activities

Previously, Rosé shared a 20-second clip from her unreleased track Vampirehollie on her Instagram Broadcast channel on February 11, 2024, her 27th birthday. She also asked fans for suggestions for her fandom name.

In January, the agency confirmed that Rosé parted ways from her former label, YG Entertainment. Notably, Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa established and launched their solo labels BLISSOO, OA, and LLOUD respectively.

Fans and netizens are eagerly waiting for the singer to launch her solo agency. Previously, she asked fans to wait a little longer and look forward to her solo endeavors.

I-LAND 2: N/a will premiere on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 8.50 pm Korean Standard Time. The signal song, Final Love Song, will be released on Thursday, April 4, at 6 pm Korean Standard Time.