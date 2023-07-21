BLACKPINK X Starbucks: Korean fans unimpressed with 95,000 KRW rhinestone tumbler

On July 20, 2023, the BLACKPINK X Starbucks collection was finally revealed amidst much anticipation in South Korea. The collection boasts a range of products, from member-specific-styled tumblers to tote bags and even passport holders and a dessert menu. One particular item that garnered major attention from Korean fans was the pink rhinestone tumbler labeled as Lisa’s Pick, which cost 95,000 KRW (approximately 74.30 USD).

The BLACKPINK X Starbucks collection found its way to the South Korean online forum theqoo as a hot topic. Multiple comments were about the price of the particular studded cold cup that was the priciest on the list. Compared to other members’ picks, Jisoo’s pink studded tumbler is priced at 32,000 KRW and ROSE’s cold cup at 25,000 KRW. Jennie’s pick was a black mug with a pink handle, priced at 27,000 KRW.

South Korean fans react to BLACKPINK X Starbucks’ priciest rhinestone tumbler

With nearly five days to go until the BLACKPINK X Starbucks collection launches across nine countries in Asia, the exclusive merchandise and edibles list was unveiled on July 20, 2023. These included tumblers, travel mugs, flasks, tote bags, yoga mat, card-holder purse, keychains, and many other things. The menu included three items - a Choco Cream Frappuccino, a Cream Choco Brioche, and a Choco Baumkuchen.

While the huge collection featuring black and pink colors was seen as a way to spoil BLINKs, South Korean fans found the price of one particular cold cup extremely pricey. The Pink Rhinestone Sipper or Cold Cup, which was labeled as Lisa’s pick, was priced at 95,000 KRW. In American dollars, it was around 75 USD.

The price of the cold cup shocked many, especially South Korean fans, who discussed the same on the public forum, theqoo. Some tried to justify the pretty design, but the price made them back out. One user even asked whether the price was a typing mistake or if it was real.

English translations of Korean netizens’ comments via Google Translate (Image via theqoo)

While the price of the rhinestone tumbler was a distinguishing factor that surprised many, BLINKs also couldn’t stop expressing their love for the collection. Since the BLACKPINK X Starbucks merchandise included something for everyone with plenty of different designs, fans over the world were excited to get their hands on their favorite products.

Some fans were also upset that the BLACKPINK X Starbucks collection wasn’t available in their country.

✿ @itschaennie can the starbucks x bp thing be international because wtf

🍀 @131Roses BP x Starbucks?? 🥺 will I even get to have it

mi⁷ 7️⃣ᵇʸ ʲᵏ 🩶 아포방포 ⟭⟬ @stayjeonchaeng too bad its not available here 🥲 those starbucks stuff of bp looks so damn prettytoo bad its not available here 🥲

r. @chaengpremacy the BP x Starbucks collab getting so hype in my main account from locals..

Meanwhile, several speculations regarding BLACKPINK’s contract renewal with YG Entertainment have been doing the rounds recently. Clarifying Munhwa Ilbo’s report of Lisa leaving the agency after the group’s upcoming contract expiration, YG Entertainment denied it and shared a crisp response stating that the renewals were under discussion.

In other news, the quartet also made history once again by becoming the first and only artist to have 90 million subscribers on YouTube.