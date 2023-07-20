BLACKPINK X Starbucks Collection: Where to buy, price, and more 

On July 20, 2023, Starbucks revealed the merchandise and other products slated for release for their upcoming collaboration with BLACKPINK. While the collection isn't out yet, fans are already obsessed with the products, its diversity, and how it uniquely represents the four-piece K-pop girl group. From the classic travel coffee cups to aprons, Starbucks and BLACKPINK have rolled out quite an exciting collection, and fans can't wait to get their hands on the same.

The collection, titled "Turn Up Your Summer," has already been the talk of the town, and the members have also released a video revealing their favorite picks from the eleven kinds of drinkware they'll be releasing. The exciting set of collaborative merchandise is set to be released on July 25, 2023, and is expected to be available until the end of August.

While the collection is something that all BLINKs want to get their hands on, the collaboration is limited to only certain parts of Asia. The countries where the collection will roll out are Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam in selective Starbucks outlets.

All about the upcoming BLACKPINK X Starbucks collection: Merchandise, prices, and more

Merchandise, products, and edibles

As per the first-look images and teasers revealed by Starbucks, there are expected to be eleven kinds of drinkware in different variations, along with some kitchenware and other essentials like aprons, purses, tote bags, and more.

Additionally, the cafe outlet will also be releasing a few frappuccino drinks and desserts inspired by BLACKPINK to further commemorate the collaboration.

The list of merchandise includes:

Black-and-Silver-stoned Sipper (Lisa's Pick) - ₩32,000 KRW

₩32,000 KRW Pink-stoned Sipper (Jisoo's Pick) - ₩32,000 KRW

₩32,000 KRW Pink Rhinestone Sipper (Lisa's Pick) - ₩95,000 KRW

₩95,000 KRW Artsy Black Travel Mug

Artsy Pink Travel Mug

Pink Artsy Coffee Mug

Black Matte Coffe Mug (Jennie's Pick) - ₩27,000 KRW

₩27,000 KRW Pink Gradient Flask (Lisa's Pick) - ₩37,000 KRW

₩37,000 KRW Pink Gradient Sipper Flask (Rosé's Pick) - ₩25,000 KRW

₩25,000 KRW Pink Artsy Flask Bottle (Lisa's Pick) - ₩40,000 KRW

₩40,000 KRW Pink Sipper with Black Straw

Black-and-Pink Yoga Mat

Black-and-Pink Tote Bag (Jennie's Pick) - ₩33,000 KRW

₩33,000 KRW Black-and-Pink Arsty Card Holder Purse (Jennie's Pick) - ₩28,000 KRW

₩28,000 KRW Black-and-Pink Apron

BLACKPINK X Starbucks-inspired Keychain (Jennie's Pick) - ₩23,000 KRW

₩23,000 KRW Limited Edition Gift Card

GLOBALMYEON @globalmyeon



Officially launching July 25th in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. #BLACKPINK teams up with Starbucks for the ‘Turn Up Your Summer’ collection.Officially launching July 25th in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. pic.twitter.com/bZxJWhLTR0

Meanwhile, the edible offerings that will be available in the Starbucks outlet for the collaboration are:

BLACKPINK Strawberry Choco Cream Frappuccino

BLACKPINK Strawberry Cream Choco Brioche

BLACKPINK Strawberry Choco Baumkuchen

While these are the products revealed through the first look and teaser images, more merch might be added to the collaboration during the official release.

Prices of the BLACKPINK x Starbucks merchandise

While the prices of many of the items are yet to be revealed, the average cumulative rates of the drinkware and products range between ₩23,000 to ₩95,000 KRW. This translates to about $75 at the maximum, and many fans are upset because of the same since it is unaffordable to many.

However, given that collaboration between K-pop groups and other high-end outlets usually come at expensive rates, fans aren't necessarily surprised.

Further, given that there is a range of options for BLINKs to choose from and also other edible options as well, many also agree that the collaboration has been quite inclusive in terms of its offerings.

Where to buy the upcoming BLACKPINK X Starbucks collaboration merchandise?

The collaboration that every BLINK has been excited for, however, will only be available in certain aspects of the world, limiting itself to Asia. The countries where the collab items will be available include Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, along with Vietnam, in select Starbucks outlets only.

Given that the group is Asia-based, they've chosen to keep the audience of their collaboration with Starbucks specifically to this continent. Additionally, Emmy Kan, the senior vice president and president of Starbucks Asia Pacific, shared a few thoughts about the upcoming collaboration.

"BLACKPINK is synonymous with an authenticity that is bold and confident, making them an inspiring force that transcends geographies and cultures. Guided by our shared passion to deliver unparalleled experiences, this collaboration will bring new energy and excitement to our customers who are encouraged to embrace their individuality and express themselves in bold new ways this summer."

With only a few days left for the collaboration to roll out, fans can hardly wait to buy all the exciting merchandise and products that are coming their way.