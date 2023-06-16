Blake Buchbinder car accident: GoFundMe raises more than $60,000 in wake of tragedy 

13-year-old Blake Buchbinder passed away after colliding with an SUV in Boynton Beach. The teenager was riding his bicycle and ignored a traffic signal when the tragic accident occurred. Law enforcement did not indicate that the vehicle’s driver will be facing any charges. A GoFundMe fundraiser was created to support the youngster’s family during this devastating time.

On Wednesday evening, Blake Buchbinder was riding his bicycle at the Boynton Beach and Lyons Road intersection. It was revealed that he was travelling north when the SUV that was moving towards the west crashed into him. The youngster was pronounced dead at 5:52 pm after law enforcement revealed that he was “crossing against the traffic signals.”

The SUV was driven by a 61-year-old Okeechobee woman. She was wearing a seat belt and was not under the influence of alcohol or any substances when the crash occurred. It remains unclear as to how fast her vehicle was traveling when the tragedy occurred.

Following the accident, Michelle Boggs created a GoFundMe fundraiser to help Blake Buchbinder’s family.

GoFundMe fundraiser raises over $60,000 for Blake Buchbinder’s family

The fundraiser which was created yesterday had amassed $64,163 at the time of writing this article. The organizer had created a goal of raising $25,000. The highest donation of $1,800 was made by Leonard Rothschild. Speaking about the teenager’s character, the GoFundMe read:

“Blake, you’ve brought us so much laughter, smiles, and you’ve always kept us on our toes. Your love for sports is infectious and you are incredible at everything you put your mind to. We’ve loved watching you grow into such a wonderful young man, son, brother, grandson and friend and we will miss you more than we could ever put into words.”

The fundraiser was created to provide the Buchbinder family with financial support during this difficult time.

The fundraiser also revealed that a service would be held on Friday, June 16, 2023 at the Beth Israel Chapel located on Jog Road in Boynton Beach. The service is open to the public.

In the latest update in the fundraiser, the organizer shared that the Buchbinder family is grateful for the support they have received. It read:

“Words cannot convey how deeply your compassion has touched their family and want to emphasize the profound difference your donations will make, not just practically but also emotionally. Your love and support provides so much solace and helps in the healing process. Your kindness will forever be remembered and they are so grateful for the light it brings during a dark time.”

People were still able to donate to the “Remember Blake Buchbinder” fundraiser at the time of writing this article.

