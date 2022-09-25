BlinksCyberBullying takes over Twitter as TWICE’s fandom calls out BLACKPINK’s toxic fans

A raging war between the BLACKPINK fandom and other K-pop fandoms is currently brewing on Twitter with the hashtag #Blinkscyberbullying. The hashtag began with a TWICE fandom calling out toxic BLINKs who cyberbullied one of Talk That Talk group’s translators. The translator is now allegedly hospitalized.

Trigger warning: Cyberbullying

On September 25, 2022, Twitter user @harishk065 brought to light a horrific incident concerning @twice_trans, one of TWICE’s biggest fan translator accounts on the micro-blogging site. The netizen detailed a thread warning every fandom to expose the harsh realities of being a K-pop fan on Twitter.

💮Haru🍀|🧪o+💥t=💗| @harishk065

#Blinkscyberbullying This started when one of our biggest fanbase twicetrans got hacked and the admins private info was leaked. The admin already had several anxiety issues and this made things worse. This started when one of our biggest fanbase twicetrans got hacked and the admins private info was leaked. The admin already had several anxiety issues and this made things worse.#Blinkscyberbullying https://t.co/UKbPgAqvjA

@harishk065 posted screenshots of some BLINKs, even doxxing @twice_trans. Doxxing refers to publishing private information or photos of an individual intending to harm a person. As per the original poster, the translator's account was hacked, and the admin’s pictures and social media profiles were leaked.

K-pop fans stand together against multiple cyberbullying incident by toxic BLACKPINK fans

💮Haru🍀|🧪o+💥t=💗| @harishk065



Your admins could be next.

A thread-

#Blinkscyberbullying To all K-pop fandoms, one of our translator got hospitalised after getting their acc hacked & private info leaked, harrassed - cyberbullied by blinks & I'd like to bring to ur attention about this through this thread.Your admins could be next.A thread- To all K-pop fandoms, one of our translator got hospitalised after getting their acc hacked & private info leaked, harrassed - cyberbullied by blinks & I'd like to bring to ur attention about this through this thread. Your admins could be next.A thread-#Blinkscyberbullying

A few fans from BLACKPINK’s fandom were being called out for being toxic and taking fanwars to a whole other level. In K-pop industry, the competition between fandoms is often gravely intense. These fights usually lead to the idol group’s reputation being tarnished, as fans are the representatives of the group. The latest fandom to be caught up in the same is BLINK.

A TWICE fan, @harishk065, shared that a fellow ONCE was “unconscious in the hospital.” The ONCE in question was @twice_trans, a fan translator with 133.9k followers on Twitter. The admin of the translator's account was suffering from anxiety and other mental issues.

twice_trans @twice_trans as most are aware, the owner was hacked and doxxed. till now people are terrorising his twt and personal instagram dms and using his face maliciously.



he's currently unconscious in the hospital, i beg of you to stop. he's alr suffering so much, please don't add on. as most are aware, the owner was hacked and doxxed. till now people are terrorising his twt and personal instagram dms and using his face maliciously. he's currently unconscious in the hospital, i beg of you to stop. he's alr suffering so much, please don't add on.

twice_trans @twice_trans he was barely hanging in there and he doesn't deserve any of this.



if you saved his picture, please delete it and help me pray he wakes up. he was barely hanging in there and he doesn't deserve any of this. if you saved his picture, please delete it and help me pray he wakes up.

Some BLINKs hacked into the admin’s account and leaked their photos. They even made horrible memes about them and attacked them on their personal social media accounts.

The Twitter user who shared the story on the internet mentioned that the acts were beyond K-pop and “a criminal offense.”

💮Haru🍀|🧪o+💥t=💗| @harishk065

#Blinkscyberbullying They further leaked his insta and threatened to release his phone number which pushed him further. Now he is unconscious in the hospital. This is not about kpop. This is beyond it and is a criminal offense. They further leaked his insta and threatened to release his phone number which pushed him further. Now he is unconscious in the hospital. This is not about kpop. This is beyond it and is a criminal offense.#Blinkscyberbullying https://t.co/wuQiIiHSKu

As the post about the fan translator being hospitalized began spreading, several BLACKPINK fans asked for proof, called it a drama, and even said that the admin deserved it.

💮Haru🍀|🧪o+💥t=💗| @harishk065

#Blinkscyberbullying Now, some blinks have been claiming that there's no proof that it was a blink who did it. Their behaviour was neither empathetic not reasonable. here's pics of them enjoying md celebrating this incident when it happened. They called it deserved Now, some blinks have been claiming that there's no proof that it was a blink who did it. Their behaviour was neither empathetic not reasonable. here's pics of them enjoying md celebrating this incident when it happened. They called it deserved😢#Blinkscyberbullying https://t.co/OE5tpWhHIy

💮Haru🍀|🧪o+💥t=💗| @harishk065 Seriously, what kind of inhuman behaviour is this?

#Blinkscyberbullying This did not stop. At one point, some asked for hospital photo proof, some called it drama and comedy, claiming that it was all an act to "bring their girls success down"Seriously, what kind of inhuman behaviour is this? This did not stop. At one point, some asked for hospital photo proof, some called it drama and comedy, claiming that it was all an act to "bring their girls success down"😢 Seriously, what kind of inhuman behaviour is this?#Blinkscyberbullying https://t.co/mM26x5fyGs

Many believe that the BLINK fandom harassed @twice_trans in revenge for TWICE’s Dahyun casually skipping a YouTube ad of BLACKPINK Lisa’s LALISA during a recent livestream. Fans defended Dahyun, saying that it was not done with any malicious intent when she was seen vibing to the song before skipping it.

💮Haru🍀|🧪o+💥t=💗| @harishk065

#Blinkscyberbullying



twitter.com/harishk065/sta… 💮Haru🍀|🧪o+💥t=💗| @harishk065



Here's a thread proof that she ain't a liar and YG indeed used Ads for a year old song



#BlinksApologisetoDahyun Blinks been showing their true colors by calling Dahyun many names like - racist, dumb, liar, thief; proceeded to bodyshame &use abusive words over an ad she skipped.Here's a thread proof that she ain't a liar and YG indeed used Ads for a year old song Blinks been showing their true colors by calling Dahyun many names like - racist, dumb, liar, thief; proceeded to bodyshame &use abusive words over an ad she skipped.Here's a thread proof that she ain't a liar and YG indeed used Ads for a year old song#BlinksApologisetoDahyun Some others claim that this is revenge for Dahyun lying that she saw a lalisa mv ad recently. She did not lie. There are even posts by blinks that they saw ads. But they continued to abuse everyone left and right "over an ad". Some others claim that this is revenge for Dahyun lying that she saw a lalisa mv ad recently. She did not lie. There are even posts by blinks that they saw ads. But they continued to abuse everyone left and right "over an ad".#Blinkscyberbullying twitter.com/harishk065/sta… https://t.co/fuzc37EfKr

As #BlinksCyberBullying started gaining attention, other K-pop fans also joined the discourse. They pulled out screenshots and instances where toxic BLINKs bullied several fandoms online.

A few past instances of BLACKPINK’s toxic fans include harassing BIGBANG’s T.O.P for blurring the group’s name, stabbing a model for wearing similar clothes and posing in the same manner as BLACKPINK's Rosé, and even targeting a BTS member.

Supreme Agriculturalist | 🇭🇺🏳️‍🌈🦁 @simonanita87 #blinkscyberbullying The fandom of Blackpink used to use various known GamerGate and anti-feminist memes to belittle the fans of male groups. They're regularly agist & sexist against women and very homophobic toward LGBTQ+ ppl who don't support Blackpink. #blinkscyberbullying The fandom of Blackpink used to use various known GamerGate and anti-feminist memes to belittle the fans of male groups. They're regularly agist & sexist against women and very homophobic toward LGBTQ+ ppl who don't support Blackpink. https://t.co/1ts0xL5z56

Vin5 @shaivTK

#Blinkscyberbullying twitter.com/harishk065/sta… 💮Haru🍀|🧪o+💥t=💗| @harishk065



Your admins could be next.

A thread-

#Blinkscyberbullying To all K-pop fandoms, one of our translator got hospitalised after getting their acc hacked & private info leaked, harrassed - cyberbullied by blinks & I'd like to bring to ur attention about this through this thread.Your admins could be next.A thread- To all K-pop fandoms, one of our translator got hospitalised after getting their acc hacked & private info leaked, harrassed - cyberbullied by blinks & I'd like to bring to ur attention about this through this thread. Your admins could be next.A thread-#Blinkscyberbullying Blinks r the same breed who were making fun of kid who died at sh00ting cuz she liked bts, saying she deserved it and what not. They are the shittiest [email protected] out there Blinks r the same breed who were making fun of kid who died at sh00ting cuz she liked bts, saying she deserved it and what not. They are the shittiest [email protected] out there#Blinkscyberbullying twitter.com/harishk065/sta…

Brooke⁷ 🐱🍊🏁 was @buwygfjjk @P0SITI0NSKOO



I used to post videos of me dancing on here. A blink I called out for being rude found my videos and decided to make them into gifs without my consent that were able to go on twitter. She tagged them under my @ and "obese girl dancing". 💮Haru🍀|🧪o+💥t=💗| @harishk065



Your admins could be next.

A thread-

#Blinkscyberbullying To all K-pop fandoms, one of our translator got hospitalised after getting their acc hacked & private info leaked, harrassed - cyberbullied by blinks & I'd like to bring to ur attention about this through this thread.Your admins could be next.A thread- To all K-pop fandoms, one of our translator got hospitalised after getting their acc hacked & private info leaked, harrassed - cyberbullied by blinks & I'd like to bring to ur attention about this through this thread. Your admins could be next.A thread-#Blinkscyberbullying Id like to add on to #Blinkscyberbullying I used to post videos of me dancing on here. A blink I called out for being rude found my videos and decided to make them into gifs without my consent that were able to go on twitter. She tagged them under my @ and "obese girl dancing". twitter.com/harishk065/sta… Id like to add on to #Blinkscyberbullying I used to post videos of me dancing on here. A blink I called out for being rude found my videos and decided to make them into gifs without my consent that were able to go on twitter. She tagged them under my @ and "obese girl dancing". twitter.com/harishk065/sta… https://t.co/FcQlZQQxht

It is important to note that cyber bullying does not only apply to BLACKPINK's fandom but to many other K-pop fandoms in general. They, too, have faced the ire of perpetuating toxicity.

Instances of fans going overboard, whether online or offline, are plenty in the K-pop industry. Its deep-rooted cause lies in the heavy competition idol groups are often pitched and marketed for, where fans believe it is their ultimate right to cross boundaries to protect their artists. However, it only ends up tarnishing the group’s image.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far