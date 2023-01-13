"Blue Team can't win for losing" : Fans slam the Blue Team for suffering five losses in a row on Hell's Kitchen

Hell's Kitchen season 21 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The one-hour episode saw the remaining cheftestants give it their all to create incredible dishes to try and impress chef Gordon Ramsay to keep moving forward in the competition and ultimately win the coveted title. Throughout the episode, the contestants participated in different challenges.

On this week's episode of Hell's Kitchen, the Blue Team suffered their fifth loss in a row. They also made several mistakes in the charity dinner, which led to fans criticizing the men in the team. One tweeted:

Season 21 of the hit series has been extremely well-received by viewers. While some contestants have managed to become strong contenders by displaying their culinary skills, others have fallen short of proving their mettle. With the series inching closer to an end, the stakes are higher and time will tell if which contestant manages to take it all the way to the end.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled 21st Annual Blind Taste Test, reads:

"Chefs face the ultimate test of their individual pallets in the 21st annual blind taste test challenge; actor Eric McCormack and professional baseball player Justin Turner attend the dinner service for their respective charities."

Blue Team suffers 5 losses in a row on Hell's Kitchen

Tonight's episode of Hell's Kitchen saw the contestants getting ready for a brand new day. After last week's elimination, Brett addressed his concerns of chef Ramsay shifting him from one team to the other "like a ping pong ball." However, Alex asked him not to complain.

For the first challenge of the week, the contestants gathered to have some Italian food. Chef Ramsay then announced that the chefs would have to go through a blind taste test. Each team member had to come up and put their blindfolds on. The host would then feed them a spoonful of ingredients while two other of their fellow teammates sit in a bowl of noodles. If the chefs answered incorrectly, big sauce tubs would fall on their fellow team members.

Ingredients for the Hell's Kitchen challenge included potatoes, cabbage, mushrooms and many others. The contestants who sat on the noodles faced the wrath of sauces, including alfredo, marinara and parmesan cheese for every wrong answer. The chefs who were paired up include Dafne and Sakari, Tara and Alex, Sommer and Brett, and Cheyenne and Alejandro.

After a challenge filled with more incorrect than right answers, the Red Team won with an extra point while the Blue team suffered their fifth loss in a row. While the ladies enjoyed their day horseriding, the Blue Team with the men had to make the macaroons and pipe the cream for the dish from scratch.

The ladies, including Cheyenne, Tara, Sommer, and Dafne, also enjoyed a picnic out in the open after a bit of horseriding. While the men, including Brett, Alex, Alejandro and Sakari had a tough time getting the macaroons right. After suffering five losses in a row, they had to bring it in for the team to ensure they don't lose again. However, throughout their punishment on Hell's Kitchen, they struggled with balance, taste and color of the macaroons.

The Blue Team also made several mistakes throughout the charity dinner. Salty rissotto, 11 plates instead of 12 diners, and a lot more costed them the challenge.

Fans slammed the Blue team for their performance on Hell's Kitchen

Fans took to social media to express their concerns with the Blue Team. Check out what they have to say.

Monique @calhoun_monique It seems like the blue team cannot get it together when it comes to dinner service. #HellsKitchen It seems like the blue team cannot get it together when it comes to dinner service. #HellsKitchen

Jason Eldridge @Dueler312 I say blue team is having more problems with the charity dinner than the red team. #HellsKitchen I say blue team is having more problems with the charity dinner than the red team. #HellsKitchen

Jason Eldridge @Dueler312 Red team was behind but got their plates out first due to the miscount from the blue team. #HellsKitchen Red team was behind but got their plates out first due to the miscount from the blue team. #HellsKitchen

lilmssunshine761 @lilmssunshine76 #HellsKitchen I guess the blue team forgot there were twelve diners. #HellsKitchen I guess the blue team forgot there were twelve diners.

Jason Eldridge @Dueler312 Blue team not having fun with the macarons, nor Brett as well. #HellsKitchen Blue team not having fun with the macarons, nor Brett as well. #HellsKitchen

❄️Leslie☃️ @grouchyhugz

#HellsKitchen So basically the Blue team have no taste buds So basically the Blue team have no taste buds #HellsKitchen

Hell's Kitchen season 21 has been an interesting watch so far. As the season progresses, challenges are set to get even tougher, testing the contestants' skills to their limits. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's more in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Hell's Kitchen next Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

Poll : 0 votes