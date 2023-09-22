Bluey fans rejoice as Bandit joins Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake as The Scarab's boss Orbo

The latest episode of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is a treat for Bluey enthusiasts. Few things in the realm of animation thrill viewers as much as surprising characters and unexpected cameos. And lately, the increasingly popular series did just that, sending fans wild with the pleasant news that Orbo, who first featured in episode 8, had been voiced by David McCormack.

David McCormack's voice is instantly familiar to devoted Bluey viewers as the charming Bandit, a fictional character who is one of the main protagonists of the Australian preschool animated television series. In an enjoyable turn of events for audiences worldwide, McCormack donated his voice acting talents to Orbo in Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake.

Expand Tweet

Who is Orbo in Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake?

In the eighth episode of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, titled Jerry, Orbo makes his debut. With his simplistic look, a round white form embellished with purple glasses and an upside-down face, the character talks menacingly.

The episode saw the Boss Orbo (David McCormack) recall the Scarab to a world of awaiting, revealing a bigger power structure than what viewers may have assumed.

Episode 8 also demonstrates that the Scarab fears Orbo, making him a power that should not be taken lightly. Near the end of the episode, the Boss endorses Scarab's choice and orders him back to the field.

Expand Tweet

Orbo possesses the astonishing power to change his size at command, moving fluidly from a small figure to an imposing presence. He can also teleport both objects and people. People that Orbo hits explode into fragments and then come back together, appearing wherever Orbo chooses.

Fans of both the animated shows, Bluey and Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, were ecstatic to learn that David McCormack was Orbo's voice actor. Posts, comments, memes, artworks, etc., praising this surprise appearance flooded social media platforms. As they pondered the possible possibilities the plot would go with Bandit, now Orbo, in the mix, fans couldn't contain their enthusiasm.

Expand Tweet

David McCormack's smooth shift from voicing Bandit to portraying the mysterious and menacing Orbo highlights his impressive range as a voice actor. The animated worlds he inhabits have been made better by his charming voice, which fits the various characteristics of each character.

There is much to celebrate for Bluey and Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake fans. The story has gained new energy thanks to David McCormack being unexpectedly introduced as Orbo in the Adventure Time world. Future episodes promise exhilarating experiences thanks to Orbo's intriguing powers and his dynamics with Scarab.

Fans anxiously await the series finale next week, and David McCormack as Orbo has given them more reason to. Episode 8 of the Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is now streaming on Max.