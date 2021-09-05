BoA's brother, Kwon Soon Wook, passes away after a long battle with cancer

K-pop soloist BoA's brother Kwon Soon Wook, a talented director, passed away today after an arduous battle with cancer.

Kwon Soon Wook opened up about his cancer diagnosis on May 10, sharing that medical professionals told him he only had a few months to live. Kwon was a celebrated director who envisioned and created many K-pop stars' music videos and directed Korean web dramas.

BoA's elder brother Kwon Soon Hwon shared the news of their brother's passing

She revealed that Kwon Soon Wook passed away on September 5, at 12:17 a.m. He was 39-years-old. He was battling stage 4 peritoneal cancer at the time of his passing. In his diagnosis revelation on Instagram, he shared that he was suffering from peritonitis. After an intestinal perforation, he had to undergo emergency surgery.

He also revealed that he lost weight, couldn't even eat a spoonful of rice or drink water, instead solely relying on IV solutions. It was a heartbreaking tale of resilience as he lost confidence but vowed to battle until the end.

BoA left sweet replies to Kwon Soon Wook's post. She said,

"I love you, oppa! We can win this together! I’m definitely going to make you ramyeon someday. We have to eat it together. I think that you’re a really strong person. The coolest and strongest person I know. Thank you for showing such strength every day."

Kwon Soon Wook received immense support, love, and wishes from many. In turn, he thanked people for their comfort and said that it gave him the energy to endure the pain.

According to SBS Entertainment News, Kwon Soon Hwon wished to host a private funeral with close relatives given COVID-19.

The news report states that the funeral will be held at the Asan Hospital in Seoul on September 7.

Kwon Soon Wook directed music videos for BoA's 'Game' and 'Only One,' along with Girl's Days' 'Twinkle,' MAMAMOO's 'Piano Man,' Red Velvet's 'Be Natural,' and many others.

He also directed web-dramas 'Bong Soon - A Cyborg in Love' and 'The Reward of Waiting For Love' (literal translation).

