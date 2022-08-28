Bob Dylan Dublin tickets: Where to buy, presale, price, and all you need to know

Bob Dylan will be returning to Dublin in November. The American singer-songwriter announced that his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour will stop in Dublin for an appearance at the 3Arena.

The concert will take place on November 7, and tickets will go on sale on Thursday, September 1, at 9 a.m local time. Tickets will be available for purchase on Ticketmaster's UK website and pricing will be similar to other UK shows. Fans can get more information on Bob Dylan's official website.

Keeping up with his most recent US tour, Dylan's Dublin show will be a "phone-free show," with concertgoers locking their phones in a pouch upon entering the venue and unlocking them when they leave.

Bob Dylan's UK tour will end on October 31

Love_Dublin @LoveDublin2



The legendary



🎟️ Tickets go on sale Thursday 1st September at 9am!



#BobDylan #Roughandrowdyways #Dublin #Ireland ★★★ 𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗 ★★★The legendary @bobdylan comes to @3arenadublin , Dublin this November, with The Rough and Rowdy Ways World Tour.🎟️ Tickets go on sale Thursday 1st September at 9am! ★★★ 𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗 ★★★The legendary @bobdylan comes to @3arenadublin , Dublin this November, with The Rough and Rowdy Ways World Tour.🎟️ Tickets go on sale Thursday 1st September at 9am!#BobDylan #Roughandrowdyways #Dublin #Ireland https://t.co/QpWWyPB4xf

Currently in the midst of a late-career renaissance, and on the heels of a lucrative rights deal with Universal on a body of work spanning seven decades, Bob Dylan is extending his current leg of touring with a newly-announced performance at 3Arena. The gig is a relatively short-notice addition to the singer's touring itinerary. The original UK tour was supposed to end on October 31 in Glasgow.

Bob Dylan's Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour is his current ongoing tour in support of his 39th studio album Rough and Rowdy Ways (2020). The tour began on November 2, 2021, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is scheduled to end in 2024.

Bob Dylan @bobdylan



Visit the On Tour page at Bob Dylan's "Rough and Rowdy Ways" European Tour dates have been announced!Visit the On Tour page at bobdylan.com/on-tour/ for dates and ticket information! Bob Dylan's "Rough and Rowdy Ways" European Tour dates have been announced!Visit the On Tour page at bobdylan.com/on-tour/ for dates and ticket information!

The tour marked his first live performance since December 2019, when the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced Dylan to halt his decades-long 'Never Ending Tour.'

Dylan announced the fall leg of his Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour on July 13, 2022, which included the first dates outside of the United States. The European leg is set to begin on September 25, in Oslo, Norway and end on October 31, in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Bob Dylan Archive opened in Tulsa, Oklahoma, earlier this year. As the VIP opening ceremonies and events unfolded, a newly reconstructed building on Reconciliation Way became the center of the universe for those who adore Dylan and his works. Anne Margaret Daniel was among those present; her Hot Press report was later highlighted on Dylan's website, here.

More about the singer

Bob Dylan @bobdylan Announcing The Philosophy of Modern Song, a master class on the art and craft of songwriting and first book of new writing since 2004's Chronicles: Volume One, from Nobel Prize laureate Bob Dylan. Learn more and pre-order your copy here: linktr.ee/PhilosophyofMo… Announcing The Philosophy of Modern Song, a master class on the art and craft of songwriting and first book of new writing since 2004's Chronicles: Volume One, from Nobel Prize laureate Bob Dylan. Learn more and pre-order your copy here: linktr.ee/PhilosophyofMo… https://t.co/614rbZOml8

Bob Dylan is perhaps one of the most recognizable names when it comes to American music. He has been active in the industry since the 1960s. He is also a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

In 2008, the Pulitzer Prize Board gave him a special citation for "his profound impact on popular music and American culture, characterized by lyrical compositions of extraordinary poetic power."

Dylan received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016 for "creating new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition." He has sold over 125 million records and is the recipient of numerous honors, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, 10 Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and an Academy Award.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta