Jinjer US Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

Ukrainian metal band Jinjer has announced a fall tour scheduled to take place this October. The tour will kick off on October 31 in San Diego, California and will wrap up on December 22 in Los Angeles, California. Jinjer will be supported by hard rock band P.O.D.

The band's set will also feature additional performances by American metal band Vended and English metal band Malevolence on select dates. Jinjer will also get full support from Ukrainian metal band Space of Variations on all dates.

The tour is produced by Live Nation with tickets going on sale from August 26 at 10 am PT. Pre-sales are underway for Citi cardholders and fan club members. The Live Nation and Ticketmaster pre-sale will begin on August 24 at 10 am using the code Applause. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Jinjer 2022 US Tour Dates

October 31 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues ^

November 01 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades ^

November 03 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore ^

November 05 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis ^

November 07 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues ^

November 09 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant ^

November 10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live ^

November 11 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall ^

November 13 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues ^

November 14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s ^

November 15 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom ^

November 17 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore ^

November 19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian ^

November 20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues ^

November 21 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom ^

November 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ^

December 07 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore *

December 08 – Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall *

December 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *

December 11 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Hall *

December 13 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live *

December 14 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *

December 16 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater *

December 17 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s *

December 18 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues *

December 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

December 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues *

December 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

^ = w/ Vended and Space of Variations

* = w/ Malevolence and Space of Variations

Jinjer recently wrapped up a tour after they were granted permission to leave Ukraine by the nation's Ministry of Culture. The band’s bassist Eugene Abdukhanov in a statement in June had said:

“We are very honored to announce that together with the help of the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture, we have successfully been granted permission to travel abroad as ambassadors of our country to raise funds and awareness about the war raging back home."

The artist further added, noting:

“This is a huge honor for us as a band and as citizens. We will do our part to make sure that this war stops as soon as possible! Come support, dance and scream your hearts out for Ukraine!”

Jinjer has started working on a new album

Earlier this month, the band confirmed that they had started working on a new album. Speaking to EMP, bassist Eugene Abdukhanov said:

"We were inspired, let's say, by the events in a different way. When there were a lot of bombings in Kyiv and we had to hide in the shelters from the Russian bombs, Vlad [Ulasevich] wrote a lot — our drummer wrote a lot. This is what drove him, I think. As soon as the Russians withdrew from Kyiv, I wrote some songs. So we already have some songs written."

Jinjer was formed in 2008. However, the band considers their official year of formation to be 2009. This is because none of the founding members of the band are there in the current lineup. The current lineup of Jinjer includes singer Tatiana Shmailyuk and guitarist Roman Ibramkhalilov. Also in the band’s lineup, are bassist Eugene Abdukhanov and drummer Vladislav Ulasevich.

The band’s most recent album was Wallflowers, which was released in August 2021.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das