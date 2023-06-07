Bob Kevoian net worth: Renowned radio host's fortune explored amid cancer diagnosis

Popular radio host Bob Kevoian, whose net worth is $15 million, has recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with gastric cancer. He announced his diagnosis during his appearance in an episode of The Bob & Tom Show, which aired on June 7, 2023. He added that he had already started undergoing radiation therapy and chemotherapy.

Kevoian spoke about his diagnosis with humor and announced a new podcast titled The Bob and Cancer Show. During the first episode of the podcast, Kevoian stated:

"Now I've taken on a new partner, who I did not choose. This partner snuck up on me, shocking is what it is."

The first episode of the new podcast featured his wife Becky and best friend Whit Grayson expressing their shock. They continue by speaking on the techniques that can help people remain positive and get habituated to consuming healthy food items while working to achieve their goals in life.

The Bob and Cancer Show will explore Bob's struggle with cancer alongside conversations with his wife Becky and best friend Whit Grayson.

The Mayo Clinic states that gastric cancer, or stomach cancer, refers to cell growth that begins in the stomach. It can be treated if cancer happens only in the stomach, and it is usually diagnosed when the disease is advanced and there are fewer possibilities for a cure.

Bob Kevoian has earned a lot from his successful career as a radio host

Bob Kevoian is known for his flawless work as a radio host, and this has helped him accumulate a lot of wealth over the years. CelebrityNetWorth reports Bob's net worth as $15 million.

Kevoian pursued his graduation from California State University and soon joined a radio station, WMBN, in 1979. He then came to WJML and collaborated with another radio host, Tom Griswold.

The collaboration of Bob and Tom led to a radio show titled The Bob & Tom Show, which has been airing since March 7, 1983. After Bob left the show in 2015, the show was hosted by Tom Griswold, Chick McGee, Kristi Lee, and Josh Arnold. The show has also won a few awards since its premiere.

Bob Kevoian produced and directed The Bob and Tom Show Home Movie, which was released in 2004. He was also the music composer for the film.

Kevoian announced his retirement in 2015 but was a guest host for the show in 2017. He filled in a few more times between 2018 and 2020. Bob's show was later aired on WGN America until 2010.

Bob Kevoian tied the knot with Becky Martin in April 2005, and they are the parents of a son named Toby.

The first six episodes of Kevoian's podcast, The Bob & Cancer Show, which will document his gastric cancer treatment journey, are now available on Apple and Spotify.

Poll : 0 votes