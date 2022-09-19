Bodycam footage shows Las Vegas police officer Tierney Tomburo taking down suspect after being shot during chase

A Las Vegas police officer took down a man with her gun while wounded on the ground after the suspect shot her, according to body cam footage released by the police.

A statement released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified the officer involved in the shooting as 24-year-old Tierney Tomburo, who was reportedly shot early in the morning around 1:13 am on September 10 in the 3900 block of University Center Drive.

LVMPD @LVMPD Click on the document below for the identity of the officer involved in the OIS that took place on September 10, 2022.

According to multiple reports, Tomburo pulled over the vehicle for a traffic violation where she found the driver and two other occupants inside the car. A front-seat passenger, later identified as Gabriel Charles, 27, reportedly shot the police officer in the hip.

Las Vegas Police Department Calls Tierney Tomburo a Hero

According to Fox News, Las Vegas Police Department Assistant Sheriff John McGrath held a press conference where he described Tomburo as a hero for taking down the suspect after being shot in the pelvis.

Brett Clarkson @BrettClarkson_ Bodycam footage shows @LVMPD officer Tierney Tomburo chasing Gabriel Charles, 27, who fled a traffic stop near UNLV on Sunday. Tomburo chases Charles, who shoots her. Tomburo then shoots Charles dead. (Assistant Sheriff John McGrath, left, is showing the footage.) Bodycam footage shows @LVMPD officer Tierney Tomburo chasing Gabriel Charles, 27, who fled a traffic stop near UNLV on Sunday. Tomburo chases Charles, who shoots her. Tomburo then shoots Charles dead. (Assistant Sheriff John McGrath, left, is showing the footage.) https://t.co/nYJUl9sXdm

Body cam video released by the Police Department shows an officer holding a flashlight while standing outside a car. She then tells the suspects to exit the vehicle and stand in front of the patrol car.

Initially, all three occupants complied and exited the vehicle. In the video, Tomburo can be heard telling the suspects to disclose if they are holding any weapons.

Warning: The following video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Soon after, Gabriel Charles, the front-seat passenger wearing a blue t-shirt, fled the scene on foot. Tomburo then pursues the suspect, while the other two occupants are detained by another officer.

During the chase, Charles pulls out a gun and shoots Tomburo in the hip. Tomburo goes down and fires four shots at the suspect. She immediately radioed in for help. The other officer swiftly responds, arrives at the scene, and fastens a contraption over Tomburo’s leg.

Tomburo has been employed since 2020 at the Las Vegas Police Department

Tomburo has reportedly been employed since 2020 at the police department where she was assigned to the community policing division in the south-central area of Las Vegas.

Following the shooting incident, Tomburo was taken to UMC Trauma. Charles was taken into custody and transported to Sunrise Trauma where he later died due to his injuries, Fox News reported.

Tomburo was released from the hospital on September 13. The moment was captured by the Las Vegas Police Department and later released on social media. They said:

“LVMPD Ofc. Tomburo from @LVMPDSCAC was released from @UMCSN. She was shot during an incident early Sat. morning. Officers lined up to send her home as she continues to recover from her injuries. We appreciate all of the concern and well wishes for Ofc. Tomburo.”







Moments ago:LVMPD Ofc. Tomburo from @LVMPDSCAC was released from @UMCSN . She was shot during an incident early Sat. morning.Officers lined up to send her home as she continues to recover from her injuries We appreciate all of the concern and well wishes for Ofc. Tomburo.

During the press conference, LVMPD Assistant Sheriff John McGrath issued an update on Tomburos' recovery. He said:

“She is at home, but in a lot of pain. But we have every hope that she’ll be back to work as soon as possible.”

Police have yet to disclose any criminal history associated with the suspect. The driver was charged with DUI and the occupant in the back seat was released by the police, Fox News reported.

