Boil water advisory Macomb County: List of communities affected and all you need to know

The Great Lakes Water Authority aka GLWA issued a boil water advisory for a number of Macomb County towns on Tuesday morning, August 1, due to a break in the main water pipe. This warning will be in force at least till Thursday afternoon for some specific places under the Macomb County municipalities.

As stated by authorities in their official update:

"Just after 6 am today, the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered a leak on a 36-inch water transmission main on 24 Mile near North Avenue. Crews are on-site investigating.”

These areas in Macomb County are having water problems as a result of the significant water main break that was found. This warning will affect about 152,000 people. Due to a decrease in water pressure, the boil water advisory was issued by the authorities.

The boil water advisory of the Macomb County will remain in effect until water testing is complete

The GLWA reported early on Tuesday afternoon that a break in a 36-inch main pipe near the North Avenue on 24 Mile Road had been isolated and water pressure had been restored. However, they are currently testing the water to see if its safe to consume.

Therefore, the advisory given to the residents of the Macomb County will remain in effect until the testing is completed. The warning is anticipated to remain in place for at least the next two days.

Authorities hope to begin the first of two rounds of water quality tests on August 1. Each round of testing takes around 24 hours, so the boil water advisory may be lifted as soon as 48 hours after the initial test.

The leak caused a significant decline in water pressure, affecting the following localities:

Chesterfield Township Lenox Township Macomb Township New Haven Rochester

Authorities of the Chesterfield Township said in a recent update in their official Facebook account:

"Do not drink the water without boiling it first. Residents must bring all water to a boil for one minute and then let it cool before using. Boiled, bottled or disinfected water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice."

According to an update from GLWA that was uploaded on their official website:

“The break in the water transmission main was isolated on August 1 and water pressure was restored to the affected regions by switching them to a 42-inch transmission main that runs parallel to the broken pipe.”

However, the boil water recommendation will remain in effect until the testing certifies that the water is safe to drink. Moreover, when the advisory is lifted, the GLWA's water quality staff will notify impacted localities.

What are the precautionary measures that people of Macomb County can take?

According to the GLWA, Boil Water Alerts are issued as a precaution whenever a water system loses pressure for any length of time, as it can result in bacterial contamination. Boiling water before usage can destroy any potential bacteria and organisms present in the water.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, people in impacted areas should drink bottled or boiled water and use the same to cook food. The recommended time for boiling water is 1 to 3 minutes. The water must be allowed to cool before using it. Tap water must also be boiled, even if it has been filtered.

Most importantly, kids should not utilize any water from a connected source, such as ice or water from a refrigerator.