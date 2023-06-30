What caused Madonna's bacterial infection? All you need to know as sepsis fears emerge

The "Queen of Pop" Madonna was hospitalized on June 24 after she was found unresponsive during rehearsals in New York City for her upcoming Celebration Tour. She was discharged on June 28, after spending a few days being intubated in the ICU.

Her manager Gary Oseary took to Instagram to share the iconic singer-songwriter has postponed her tour after battling a serious bacterial infection. He posted:

He has also shared that Madonna’s health is improving and she is expected to make a full recovery, although she continues to remain under strict medical care. Speculations started to arise as soon as fans heard of her worsening health. What made matters worse was many medical experts claiming she could be fighting sepsis.

Madonna experienced on-and-off high temperatures for a full month

Before landing in a New York City hospital with severe bacterial infections, Madonna, as reported by Pagesix was suffering from on-and-off high temperatures for a full month. The pop queen joined rehearsals in mid-June after her fever receded.

However, the source states the fever was never fully gone until she was found unresponsive and rushed to the hospital, where she spent a night being intubated and rest of the days in the intensive care unit. In fact, she ignored her symptoms as she was highly focused on rehearsals and put off visiting a medical specialist.

Pagesix even reported the Fever singer was “strenuously rehearsing and putting in 12-hour days” at Long Island’s Nassau Coliseum before her body gave up.

Dr Janette Nesheiwat @DoctorJanette Madonna hospitalized for a bacterial infection-so serious that she needed intubation. That means she could not breathe on her own. Common ER admits include UTI infections/sepsis, meningitis, pneumonia, staph/strep etc. Early Antibiotics help. Wishing a speedy recovery. Madonna hospitalized for a bacterial infection-so serious that she needed intubation. That means she could not breathe on her own. Common ER admits include UTI infections/sepsis, meningitis, pneumonia, staph/strep etc. Early Antibiotics help. Wishing a speedy recovery.

Initially, doctors speculated Covid-19 vaccination o be the cause behind her condition, but CNN reports have suggested it may not be the case. While it is still unclear as to what caused Madonna’s untreated fever-induced bacterial infection, medical experts are suspecting sepsis.

A resident medical expert from ITV told CNN spending time in the ICU, while battling a severe bacterial infection, often hints at sepsis.

Likewise, Dr. Amir Khan who was a guest on Thursday’s Lorraine Show said:

“It’ll be worrying certainly for Madonna fans, she was found unconscious, in New York, rushed to hospital where she spent a night in ICU intubated.”

He further continued:

“Her manager has come back and said she’s been suffering from a bacterial infection. But I think, as a healthcare professional, if you’re in ICU, and unconscious with a bacterial infection, that suggests she may have been suffering from sepsis.”

🌗🌘🌑🌒🌓 @MadonnaEffect #WeLoveYouMadonna My Mum died of sepsis which developed after an infection. This could easily have been fatal. Thank God she survived & is recovering #GetWellSoonMadonna My Mum died of sepsis which developed after an infection. This could easily have been fatal. Thank God she survived & is recovering #GetWellSoonMadonna #WeLoveYouMadonna ❤️

Dr. Amir Khan believes sepsis is the real reason why Madonna postponed her tour, even though the news hasn’t been disclosed yet. He also mentioned:

“There’ll be a lot of disappointed fans, but all of them will agree her health and well-being is the most important thing in all for this.”

Dr, Khan also said Madonna should take this incident as a wake-up call and stop pushing herself so hard.

Healthline.com defines sepsis as a life-threatening reaction to an infection that supposedly occurs when the immune system overreacts to the said infection and begins to harm the body’s own tissues and organs.

Josiah Williams @Josiah_FL Madonna was very ill... amid sepsis rumours, friends say recovery may take MONTHS, writes KATIE HIND dlvr.it/SrRLck Madonna was very ill... amid sepsis rumours, friends say recovery may take MONTHS, writes KATIE HIND dlvr.it/SrRLck https://t.co/LhAhS6FMBV

The 64-year-old singer’s daughter Lourdes Leon was by her side in the hospital throughout her diagnosis. After discharge from the hospital, she was transported to her Upper East Side home in New York City in a private ambulance. Her sons, Rocco Ritchie, and David Banda were photographed outside her residence on Wednesday, which is now under police surveillance, as reported by Pagesix.

The news outlet also reported Madonna’s close circle is concerned that she will not take the prescribed time to rest and recover before resuming her tour practice. Although Madonna’s manager said all commitments have been paused, she has not yet canceled her tour.

The Celebration Tour was scheduled to cover 43 cities across Europe and North America, commencing in Vancouver, Canada on July 12 and wrapping up in Mexico City on January 27, 2024. It was meant to commemorate the 40th anniversary of her breakout single Holiday and would have been the first-ever “Greatest Hits Tour.”

