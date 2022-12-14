Bono Stories of Surrender Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues and more

Bono confirmed the second leg of the tour dates in support of his Stories of Surrender memoir. It includes 40 Songs, One Story released in November. The scheduled show will be held at New York's Beacon Theatre, kicking off on April 16, 2023.

Bono's tour will once again feature many talented artists, including Gemma Doherty (Harp, Keyboard, Vocals) and Kate Ellis (Cello, Keyboard, Vocals). The tour will be joined by Musical Director Jacknife Lee.

Fans can access the tickets as they go on sale beginning on December 15, 2022, at 10 am local time via the Ticketmaster website. Tickets purchased online will be recognized as secure mobile tickets. There is also a four-ticket limit for each person.

Bono Stories of Surrender Tour 2023 will feature stories from his life

Here are the dates for Bono's upcoming Stories of Surrender Tour.

April 16, 2023, Beacon Theatre - New York

April 17, 2023, Beacon Theatre - New York

April 21, 2023, Beacon Theatre - New York

April 22, 2023, Beacon Theatre - New York

April 26, 2023, Beacon Theatre - New York

April 28, 2023, Beacon Theatre - New York

April 29, 2023, Beacon Theatre - New York

May 3, 2023, Beacon Theatre - New York

The singer launched his Stories of Surrender tour in November 2022. He performed U2 hits with Beautiful Day and Where the Streets Have No Name, read passages from his book, and talked about several topics.

Paul David Hewson, aka Bono, is an Irish singer-songwriter, activist, and philanthropist. He is the lead vocalist and main lyricist of the rock band U2. He has won 22 Grammy Awards and has been included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Meanwhile, the artist's previous tour was also managed by Live Nation and Penguin Random House, held in 14 cities. Tickets for the previous book tour went on sale, kicking off on October 7. The U2 lead singer presented his life stories to North America and Europe shows.

The artist's memoir includes several personal stories. The book's 40 chapters are all named after several U2 tracks. He has also made 40 original illustrations that are a part of the book. His book debuted at rank two on The New York Times nonfiction best-seller list for the week ending November 5, 2022.

The artist is recognized for his passionate vocal style, which he mostly delivers in a high register with open-throated belting. Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong mentioned that Bono sings like a gospel choir leader. According to Armstrong, Bono gets lost in a melodic moment and goes to a place outside himself.

On 1 April 2022, Bono was also honored with the 2021 J. William Fulbright Prize. He received the prize for International Understanding from the Fulbright Association, celebrating his efforts as an activist.

