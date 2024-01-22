"Born singer": Fans reminisce iconic moments of Min Yoongi being introduced as SUGA of BTS during their debut in 2013

BigHit Entertainment (now HYBE), introduced Min Yoongi as SUGA of BTS in 2013, revealing him as one of the rappers in the band. Bangtan Sonyeondan, widely known as BTS, debuted in 2013, eleven years ago, and introduced its second group member SUGA, after Kim Namjoon.

Even though Yoongi entered the label to become a music producer, little did he know that he had embarked on an odyssey with fellow comrade Kim Namjoon to change history. Thus, on January 22, 2024, precisely eleven years later, the BTS ARMY reminisced about the long-gone days and lauded the musician for changing the course of the music industry along with the help of his six brothers in arms.

The BTS fandom trended "11BloomingYearsWithSUGA" on Twitter worldwide to commemorate the musician's extraordinary journey from Daegu to building a billion-dollar empire with his bandmates and Bang Si-hyuk's HYBE Corporation in Gangnam, Seoul.

"The greatest the world will ever witness": Fans take pride as SUGA of BTS achieved multiple awe-inspiring feats over the years

In 2013, the rapper and music producer made his debut with the South Korean boy band BTS under the banner of BigHit Entertainment. Reaching number three on Billboard's World Albums Chart, his debut solo mixtape, Agust D, was initially released in 2016 and re-issued for digital download and streaming platforms in 2018.

He released his follow-up solo mixtape, D-2, in 2020, which reached its highest positions on the US Billboard 200, the UK Albums Chart, the Australian ARIA Album Chart, and number eleven on the US Billboard 200.

D-DAY, SUGA's first solo album and independent venture from his band, was released on April 21, 2023. His debut solo album peaked at number two on the US Billboard 200, and the idol shared the record for the highest-charting South Korean solo artist of all time with fellow BTS member Jin. SUGA holds a full membership in the Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA), with over 167 songs accredited to him.

Not only is he a critically-acclaimed songwriter but also a composer, arranger, mixer, and a revered music producer in the international music scene. In addition to producing R&B and hip hop songs, his songs are intended to be a source of strength for a great number of people, and they often feature themes that are full of hope and dreams.

The idol attributes his inspiration for pursuing hip hop music to Stony Skunk and Korean hip hop band, Epik High. SUGA's debut solo album D-DAY has been named one of the best albums of 2023 by Rolling Stones and several other reputed music magazines from across the world due to its theme and lyrics that were derived from the depth of life's despair and melancholic-yet-inspiring melodies that reverberated through generations and resonated with them.

However, throughout his eleven-year career, the musician also wrote, produced and collaborated in various capacities on songs for other music heavyweights such as the late Juice WRLD, Halsey, PSY, IU, SURAN, and more.

Needless to say, fans are celebrating their beloved artist and musician by commemorating his official anniversary on Twitter. The idol's admirers feel this is the least the fandom could do, since SUGA will be actively serving his mandatory enlistment period as a public service worker till June 2025.

SUGA is also a highly awarded musician and received the Digital Song Bonsang in 2023 Golden Disc Award for That That with PSY. He also won the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) for Best Dance Performance-Solo for That That in 2022. Additionally, 2023 MAMA Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance also went to BTS member SUGA for the track People Pt.2 featuring IU.

In the meantime, the songwriter and rapper is serving as a public service worker, since he couldn't enlist as a regular soldier in the military due to his shoulder injury. Hence, Min Yoongi is carrying out a 21-month long service period, unlike his bandmates, who have enlisted for a mandatory 18-month service period. He is reported to be discharged from his service duty in June 2025.