Bottega Veneta SS24 collection at Milan Fashion Week wins the internet: “Favorite collection this season”

The Italian fashion house Bottega Veneta sent its models wearing the Spring Summer 2024 collection down the runway of Milan Fashion Week on September 23, 2023. The runway was set up by the renowned designer Matthieu Blazy, who redefined and reiterated everyday wardrobe staples more sophisticatedly.

For the latest SS24 collection, Blazy has expanded and advanced the brand's trajectory of design. The collection ended up winning the hearts of fan enthusiasts who gave it positive reviews.

One of the fans Tweeted that according to them the brand would have won the award of the best fashion week.

Expand Tweet

Other than @BrandonClaybon, many other fans gave their opinion about the collection and were impressed by it.

Fans react to the Bottega Veneta Spring Summer 2024 collection at Milan Fashion Week

Bottega Veneta held its Spring Summer 2024 collection show at Milan Fashion Week at the luxurious venue of Milan's Bovisa district. The collection showcased wearable items from everyday wardrobes transforming into daring and bold silhouettes.

Expand Tweet

Fans declared Bottega Veneta's collection as their favorite and also selected a few pieces from the collection.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Positive adjectives such as "beautiful," "art," and "timeless" were also used for the brand's pieces and silhouettes.

Expand Tweet

Many fans also Tweeted that they found the collection elite and won their hearts.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A fan Tweeted that the Bottega Veneta's SS24 collection was one of the most impressive ones in the Milan Fashion Week.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan pointed out that the brand's previous season was also on the mark.

Expand Tweet

Other than the fashionable silhouettes, fans also liked the quality and material of the brand's collection.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans were impressed with the collection's coat selection and wanted to buy one for themselves.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Moving on to accessories, most fans were impressed with the bag's selection at the runway. The collection featured multiple bags, which ranged from extraordinarily large to chic small sizes. Other than bags, the collection also featured shiny clutches.

Expand Tweet

The collection featured tweed coats, trench coats, and patchwork-style knitwears, fit for businessmen. The collection also features a few fringed outerwear, leather neckties, striped shirting, and braided accessories along with dated newspapers.

More about the Bottega Veneta SS24 collection at Milan Fashion Week

The spring-summer 2024 collection of the Italian brand featured multiple pleated trousers, coat cum scarves, tasseled co-ords, and more clad in basic and neutral black, white, and wine tones.

The collection also features single-shoulder dresses floor-length dresses, and skin-revealing woven dresses which are clad in abstract prints and classic tones for evening parties. The collection also featured light blue sets and bold red uniforms.