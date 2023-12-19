“Brad Hogg was clearly the inspiration”: Taylor Swift's viral Eras tour picture seemingly bowling sparks hilarious reactions online

Singer Taylor Swift is currently on her Eras Tour, which began in March 2023 and is set to end in December 2024. The tour has propelled the singer into the spotlight as the most popular live performer in the world with an estimated $5 billion or more revenue for the overall tour.

While the tour is currently on hiatus before the singer starts its international leg, a picture from one of the performances has emerged which quickly went on to become a meme. In the picture, shared by Telegraph UK, the singer appears to be in the same position that a left-arm spin bowler would assume before delivering a ball, according to multiple netizens who saw it.

Taylor Swift in a bowler's stance (Image via @TelegraphUK)

As soon as netizens saw the image shared by The Telegraph UK, they took to X, formerly Twitter, to make similar comparisons. While some compared her stance to that of certain cricketers, others wondered if she was "trained by" one of them, with one fan even claiming her "inspiration" was Brad Hogg.

Netizens react to Taylor Swift's "Bowling" image

Netizens were quick to react to the Taylor Swift image which shows her in a pose similar to a left spinner. They took to social media, particularly X to express their feelings on the matter.

Most netizens expressed their hilarity at the image by posting memes with the image, interposing it on figurines and other images. Others joked about the singer being the newest spinner in the cricket world. Some netizens even used the lyrics of her songs to share memes.

The North American leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour started in March 2023 and ended with a show at the Foro Sol in Mexico City, Mexico on August 27, 2023. This was followed by the first half of the International Eras tour, with shows across South America.

The singer is currently on a hiatus from the tour and will resume it in 2024, with tour legs scheduled across Asia, Australia, and Europe. She will then return for tours across North America. The entire tour is currently scheduled to end with a show at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada on December 8, 2024.

Speaking about the tour at the premiere of her Eras concert film, the singer stated that she had "always had fun doing this." She stated it was unbelievable to her that she could do music as a career and that she had the most fun in her life while on the Eras Tour.

“It is far and away just the most electric experience of my life...We did this show rain or shine, in sickness and in health, no matter what was going on in our lives," the Lover singer said.

Swift continued:

"And we did it with a grin on our face because of what greeted us on the other side. What you guys were doing in the audience —You pulled us out of anything rough that might have been going on in our lives. You let us forget about it for 3.5 hours every night on that stage. So thank you so much for doing that for us.”

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is in celebration of her previous albums and in support of her latest studio album, Midnights, which was released on October 21, 2022.