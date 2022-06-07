Brad Pitt vs. Angelina Jolie: Actor accuses ex-wife of 'inflicting harm' on Chateau Miraval business

The legal battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is still ongoing, and the most recent filing of the case discloses fresh details. Pitt recently accused Jolie of damaging the reputation of the wine business they co-owned by selling a portion to someone with supposed dubious professional associations.

The court documents state that Pitt and Jolie agreed not to sell their shares without each other's consent. According to Pitt's legal team, Miraval was his passion project and it later became a multimillion-dollar global business. Additionally, Pitt also mentioned that Jolie did not contribute anything to Miraval's success.

The legal team also mentioned that Jolie sold her interest to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of Stoli Group owned by Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler, who expressed interest in managing the winery.

The legal documents state that Shefler wants to get hold of confidential information for his benefit. They also accused Shefler of possessing 'cutthroat business tactics'. According to Pitt, Shefler may use these tactics to inflict harm as a form of reprisal over the custody battle.

Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie in February 2022 for selling her shares of the French estate to the Stoli Group, a Luxembourg-based spirits manufacturer owned by Yuri Shefler.

Pitt and Jolie purchased the estate for $28.3 million in 2008. According to the lawsuit, the couple agreed not to sell their interest in the property where their wedding was held in 2014.The lawsuit claimed,

"She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Putt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt's investment in Miraval."

Collaborating with Famille Perrin, Pitt invested a lot into the winery after taking control of the estate. He produced renowned champagne and rose, which Wine Spectator ranked one of the top 100 wines in the world.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's relationship timeline

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt tied the knot in 2014 (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Brad Pitt was involved with Angelina Jolie during his divorce proceedings with Jennifer Aniston. Pitt and Jolie fell in love while working together on Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

The duo were then spotted together on several occasions in 2005 and Jolie confirmed the following year that she was pregnant with Pitt's child. They got engaged in April 2012 and tied the knot in a private ceremony in August 2014.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 mentioning irreconcilable differences. The court restored both of them to single status and the divorce was finalized in April 2019. Pitt has six children with Jolie and three of them were adopted.

Pitt rose to prominence as a cowboy hitchhiker in the 1991 road film Thelma & Louise, while Jolie made her breakthrough in the 1993 science fiction action film Cyborg 2.

