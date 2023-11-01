Bradley Cooper goes all out with his Rocket Raccoon makeover this Halloween 2023

For Halloween, Bradley Cooper brought his CGI role to life. On Tuesday night (October 31), the 48-year-old actor was spotted trick-or-treating in New York City while dressed as the iconic Rocket Raccoon from Guardians of the Galaxy. Bradley was accompanied by his six-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, who dressed up as Taylor Swift, and his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, who was dressed just like him.

Cooper voiced Rocket Raccoon in the three Guardians of the Galaxy films and other Marvel Cinematic Universe productions. Since Sean Gunn served as Rocket's computer-generated motion capture component, this outfit is the closest fans have had to seeing Cooper play the part in real life.

Bradley Cooper goes trick or treating with Rocket Racoon and Taylor Swift

Halloween means candies and spooks. It is one holiday that lets individuals dress up as their favorite fictional characters or ghouls from popular culture. It seems that for actor Bradley Cooper, that meant recreating one of his most famous performances in real life.

Images of Cooper and his ex-partner Irina Shayk going trick-or-treating with their daughter in New York City went viral on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Cooper and Shayk both wore Rocket Raccoon costumes from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, while their daughter was dressed up as Taylor Swift from the Red album Tour.

The nine-time Oscar nominee and native of Philadelphia, Bradley, flagrantly disregarded SAG/AFTRA strike regulations, which forbade members from dressing up as any licensed TV or motion picture characters for Halloween, particularly those from Disney films from 2023.

The fact that Bradley Cooper was dressed in the exact same grey Nike Air Jordan 'Retro 1 Mid SE Craft' sneakers that he had been wearing earlier the same day was a dead giveaway that he was the one in this costume. His ex's Instagram stories further solidified the theory.

Leah, their daughter, was born in 2017, one year after the couple's breakup. The ex-couple has maintained a cordial co-parenting arrangement ever since. Since their breakup, Shayk, 37, and Cooper, 48, have dated other individuals.

There was a brief relationship between NFL player Tom Brady and the Swimsuit model (Shayk). Meanwhile, the Hangover/Guardians of the Galaxy actor and Gigi Hadid have been romantically connected in the past few weeks after the two were photographed having dinner at a restaurant in New York City on October 5.

Professionally, Bradley Cooper's recent flick focuses on the renowned composer Leonard Bernstein. The biography that Cooper directed and will soon be shown on the big screen is titled Maestro. Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein's lifetime romance is chronicled in this film, which is stated to be a towering and courageous love tale.