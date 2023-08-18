"Breaks My Heart": Fans raise concerns as SEVENTEEN's Joshua looks gaunt in his recent airport photos following the dating scandal

SEVENTEEN's Joshua and his band members were spotted at the Gimpo International Airport on Thursday, August 17, 2023. The band was heading to Japan for their upcoming schedules. While fans were excited to see the members after a brief time of inactivity, they were upset and heartbroken when they saw Joshua.

Many fans noticed that the idol had lost a considerable amount of weight and his entire demeanor was different than what fans were used to. They also expressed that the idol was barely smiling and only nodding, which was unlike his usual fast-paced walk and enthusiastic aura.

Given how the idol has been the center of negative attention due to the dating scandal that surfaced on the internet, fans are afraid his weight loss might be due to the same.

Expand Tweet

Fans saddened as they come across pictures of SEVENTEEN's Joshua looking gaunt at the Gimpo International Airport

Recently, SEVENTEEN's Joshua garnered a lot of attention for being involved in a dating scandal. Many netizens speculated that the model, Mi Young, was the idol's girlfriend as people paired photos of the two where they were supposedly sharing couples' items. This was further cemented when the model was spotted at the special concert that SEVENTEEN held, Follow To Seoul, on July 21 and 22. However, the rumors were never confirmed.

Expand Tweet

As the rumors of the two dating continued to gain attention on the internet, many Korean netizens weren't happy about the same. Since then, the idol has been receiving several hate comments and d*ath threats, which have been filling up the comments section of his social media posts. While this does take a toll on the artist, there were even protest trucks sent to the HYBE building, where Pledis Entertainment is housed.

The protests were done in an effort to demand the removal or exclusion of Joshua from SEVENTEEN. With the level of hatred towards the idol consistently increasing, fans were concerned for him while they've been trying their best to cancel out the hate-filled comments. However, what fans had anticipated seemed to have happened.

When pictures of Joshua at the Gimpo International Airport landed on the internet, fans were upset as they looked through the same. Given that many CARATs have seen him enthusiastically and cheerfully wave at fans while offering them smiles and pictures, this side of the idol was not surprising to the fans but also heartbreaking.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans were able to relate it to the fact that the idol's behavior was due to the recent dating scandal that made its way to the internet. Following the same, many fans tweeted and demanded that hatred be stopped as it has had a severe effect on his health. They've also been bringing this to the attention of Pledis Entertainment, requesting better protection and security for their artists.

While fans continue to send Joshua love and support amidst the hate that he's been receiving, they hope that he can get past this healthily.